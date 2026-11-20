Deep Purple frontman Ian Gillan experienced a medical emergency while performing in Leipzig that required hospitalization, prompting the band to postpone their European and UK tour dates. Gillan announced the postponements on Instagram.

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The medical incident forced the band to make difficult decisions about their schedule. The postponements will affect not only the remaining European and UK shows, but also South American and Mexico dates booked for this year.

“Dear Friends, following a medical problem whilst in Leipzig which required urgent attention at the hospital, and on the advice of my medical team and management we had to make the difficult decision to postpone the rest of the European/UK tour until further notice,” Gillan said. “Regrettably, these postponements will also need to extend to the South American and Mexico shows we have booked this year.”

Gillan expressed his regret for the disruption caused to fans and tour schedules. “I remain sorry to all for the inconvenience this may cause,” he added. “I expect to be back out on the road early next year and I am assured by the Deep Purple team, that rescheduled dates will be announced very soon for early 2027. Thank you for your understanding. Cheers, IG.”

The postponement affects Deep Purple’s touring plans as Gillan recovers from his medical emergency. The band will announce rescheduled dates for early 2027 in the coming days.

The 81-year-old singer underwent a successful procedure after his hospitalization in Leipzig on October 31. The medical event initially forced postponements of the band’s shows in Leipzig and Hamburg before Gillan decided that the entire remaining European and UK tour needed to be delayed.

Gillan’s health crisis was not an isolated incident within the band. Former Deep Purple bassist and vocalist Glenn Hughes underwent open-heart surgery at Ronald Reagan Medical Center in UCLA in October 2026, following an eight-day hospital stay. Hughes had announced his retirement from live performances in August 2026 after revealing he required the major surgery.

Deep Purple announced rescheduled concert dates in France and the Netherlands for February 2027 following the full postponement of their European and UK tour. The band had been performing as part of their 2026 SPLAT! World Tour when Gillan’s medical emergency occurred.