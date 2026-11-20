Michael Anthony explained that Patty Smyth was considered as a potential replacement when David Lee Roth left Van Halen, but the band ultimately decided against bringing in a female vocalist, speaking at a Q&A at the Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp.

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The bassist addressed the period after Roth’s departure when Van Halen was searching for a new singer. Anthony described how the band explored several options during this uncertain time.

“You’re getting into kind of a gray area there. Patty Smyth actually was considered at one point,” Anthony said. “And this was Eddie. When Dave left, it kind of threw us all in a bit of a tailspin.”

The record label pushed the band in one direction while the musicians grappled with the loss of their frontman. “[Our record label] Warner Brothers, they wanted us to change the name of the band right away, hoping that one day Dave would come back, and we could resume the Van Halen thing,” Anthony continued. “But it was kind of like the fairy tale was over, the initial success that we had with the band.”

Eddie Van Halen was struggling with the situation, and several singers were brought in to audition. “And Ed, he was kind of freaking out a bit,” Anthony explained. “And there were quite a few people that either jammed with us or Ed had spoken to, so we really didn’t know. We all kind of decided [in the end that] we didn’t need Patty Smyth to come in, having a girl come in singing songs about girls. It wasn’t gonna fit.”

Anthony also mentioned other singers who were considered over the years. “There’s a guy by the name of Mitch Malloy. Anybody remember him?” he said. “I just did a show in Vegas [Sally Steele’s eighth Vegas Rocks! Magazine Music Awards, which took place on September 20, 2026 at The Orleans Showroom at The Orleans Hotel & Casino]…. This girl Sally Steele has an award show in Vegas every year. And they wanted me to come up and jam at the end, and they said, ‘Well, Mitch Malloy’s gonna be there.’ And he had actually met with Ed and Al [Van Halen drummer Alex Van Halen]. He sang on some stuff that Ed had written, but it was kind of a real short-lived deal. He thought that he was gonna be in the band, and then all of a sudden Gary Cherone… It was kind of a weird type of deal.”

Anthony made these comments during a question-and-answer session at a fan event.

Patty Smyth of the group Scandal was Eddie Van Halen’s first choice to replace Roth. Eddie asked Smyth to join the band after Roth left in April 1985, and he was serious about the offer. Smyth declined the invitation, citing personal reasons including that she had just become pregnant and did not want to relocate to California. The band members were also heavy partiers at the time, which factored into her decision.

By July 1985, Eddie was introduced to Sammy Hagar, who became Van Halen’s new singer. The band released their first album with Hagar, titled 5150, in spring 1986. Hagar remained with the band for over a decade until another vocalist search became necessary in the mid-1990s.

In summer 1996, Mitch Malloy auditioned to replace Hagar. The audition went so well that the band told Malloy he had the job. However, Malloy changed his mind after seeing Van Halen reunite with Roth at the 1996 MTV Music Video Awards to present a trophy together. That same year, Gary Cherone joined Van Halen as the band’s third lead vocalist in November 1996, moving into Eddie’s guest house while they wrote and recorded new material. Cherone sang for the band from 1996 to 1999.