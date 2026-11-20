A petition has surpassed 20,000 signatures calling on Wembley Stadium to cancel Marilyn Manson’s appearance at an upcoming Slipknot concert. The campaign was launched by Councillor Anton Georgiou, leader of the Liberal Democrats Group at Brent Council, and posted on Change.

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The petition argues that the venue should not give a platform to Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, until he is cleared of all charges. Warner faces serious accusations from multiple women, including claims of sexual assault. Some previous lawsuits against him were thrown out as they exceeded the statute of limitations. A US judge has reinstated a lawsuit against him under a new law that allows old sexual assault cases to be heard, and he is set to face a jury trial in November 2027.

The campaign statement reads: “For survivors of sexual assault, it is disheartening and deeply concerning to witness venues like Wembley Stadium extend a platform to individuals accused of such heinous acts. In July 2027 as part of Slipknot’s tour, Wembley is set to host Marilyn Manson – real name Brian Hugh Warner – an artist facing serious accusations from multiple women, including claims of sexual assault.”

“Mr Warner wasn’t found not guilty when previous lawsuits were brought against him by four women – the cases were thrown out as they exceeded the statute of limitations. He will be heading back to court in November 2027 to face a jury trial after a US judge reinstated a lawsuit against him under a new law enabling old sexual assault cases to be heard.”

“A performer that continues to be accused of such serious crimes should not play at our national stadium until they are cleared of all charges. If Mr Warner is convicted at the upcoming trial, this would reflect extremely badly on the stadium, risk untold reputational damage and send the wrong message to survivors of sexual abuse. In any other walk of life, an individual subject to these types of horrific allegations would be suspended from their profession, pending the outcome of a full and proper investigation. Why should music stars be treated differently?”

“There have been multiple previous examples of performers being shielded from the consequences of their horrific crimes by institutions that continue to profit from their work – that is often how they continue to get away with it for so long. In Mr Warner’s case, he has even talked about committing violent and despicable acts against women in both his autobiography and in interviews.”

“By signing this petition, you add your voice to calls from more than a dozen global organisations – that work tirelessly to tackle the systemic issue of violence against women and girls – for the stadium to take a firm stand against continuing to platform performers such as Mr Warner until the full legal process has taken its course.”

The petition calls for Wembley Stadium to cancel Manson’s appearance until the legal proceedings against him are concluded.

Manson’s legal troubles began in February 2021 when actress Evan Rachel Wood named him as her alleged abuser, claiming he “started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.” He was dropped by his record label following the allegations. A four-year investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department concluded in 2025 with no criminal charges filed against him, as the statute of limitations had expired and there was insufficient evidence.

The civil lawsuit now set for trial on November 15, 2027, was filed by Ashley Walters in 2021, alleging sexual assault in 2010. The case was dismissed in 2025 after Walters failed to prove she had suppressed memories due to trauma, but was revived in 2026 under California’s AB 250 law, which Governor Gavin Newsom signed in October 2025. This law created a two-year window for victims to refile sexual assault cases previously dismissed as untimely, allowing them to sue private entities involved in covering up previous allegations.

Slipknot announced their 2027 worldwide tour on September 28, with Wembley Stadium confirmed as their only UK date of the year on July 3, 2027. The tour features special guests including Lorna Shore and Hatebreed alongside Manson. The timing of the Wembley show falls between the tour announcement and the November 2027 trial date, putting the venue at the centre of the debate over whether platforms should be granted to artists facing active legal proceedings.