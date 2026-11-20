Lzzy Hale of Halestorm performed a rock-oriented tribute to Brooks & Dunn at the Country Music Association Awards, earning praise from the CMA while drawing criticism from some country fans on social media. The performance was posted on Instagram.

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The Country Music Association endorsed the rendition, but viewers commenting on the video had mixed reactions. Some country fans felt the heavy rock arrangement did not fit the classic country song.

The Country Music Association wrote in the caption of Lzzy Hale’s video: “That CMAawards performance definitely rocked our world!”

One country fan commented on the performance: “Terrible. Honestly. This hurt my ears. I tried to give it a chance. Wtf. Maybe hit a note properly if not screaming like banshees. Too rocked up. Yuck. Too much twang. Hair. Insult to me as a fan. Poor B & D!”

Another viewer shared a similar view. “This sounds absolute terrible. And the screaming introduction was absolutely one of the worst I’ve ever heard in any type of award show history. Absolutely repugnant performance.”

A third commenter expressed frustration with the choice to have a rock band cover the country song. “CMA really screwed it up. That’s really sucks, it’s an insult to the Country Singers and Country Music. I like some hard rock, but that really sucks.”

The performance took place at the Country Music Association Awards, where Halestorm presented their version of the Brooks & Dunn classic. The response showed a divide between the official event organizers and some fans of traditional country music.

Halestorm recorded their version of “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” for the 2024 Reboot II tribute album. This follow-up to the 2019 album Reboot featured re-recordings of Brooks & Dunn’s hit singles with guest vocals from artists outside the country music genre. Brooks said that compiling the project was loose and playful, with each artist free to conceive their track however they chose.

The performance at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, marked Halestorm’s first-ever appearance at the CMAs. Tommy Clufetos filled in on drums for the performance, as Arejay Hale, the group’s regular drummer, had a scheduling conflict. The performance included pyro-backing production and Halestorm backed up fellow tribute performers Marcus King, Brothers Osborne, and Hardy as they performed other Brooks & Dunn songs.

Taylor Swift presented Brooks & Dunn with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony. Brooks & Dunn also won Vocal Duo of the Year for a record-breaking 17th time, extending a record they previously held with 16 victories in the category. The Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award brings Brooks & Dunn’s competitive CMA Award total to 21, making them the most-awarded artists in CMA history.

Halestorm have previous roots in the country community. They have sung “Out in the Rain” with Cory Marks, invited Ashley McBryde to sing on their song “Terrible Things,” and previously toured with Eric Church and Dwight Yoakam.