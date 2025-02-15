News

Desmond Child Opens Up: What It Meant to Be a Gay Producer in Rock Music

Deniz Kivilcim
By Deniz Kivilcim 2 Min Read
Photo Credit: Garrett Mills

In a recent interview with The SDR Show, Desmond Child opened up about the homophobia he faced in the 1980s music industry. He recalled how some bands rejected his work simply because he was openly part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Child humorously reflected on his experience, saying, “It was okay for me to be a co-writer because you’re equal. But these hetero bands—by the way, that wore makeup and painted their nails, they were very masculine, right?” He added, “They look like big girls and they didn’t want a gay guy d*ck-slapping them in the studio because the producer is the boss.”

Breaking Through Prejudices

Photo Credit: Amir Hamja/The New York Times

While Child didn’t mention any names, he clarified that homophobia wasn’t widespread among artists. “While they were off at their AA meetings or whatever, I’d be talking to their wives and by the time they came back I’d rehung their paintings and rearranged their furniture,” he said of some certain bands during a chat with The Guardian. “t’s like the palace eunuch. I was not a threat to the king.”

Additionally, Child praised Aerosmith’s 1987 hit ‘Dude (Looks Like a Lady)’, calling it a trans anthem ahead of its time.

