Savatage Members’ Net Worth: Who Is the Wealthiest?

Savatage is founded in 1979 by brothers Jon and Criss Oliva in Tarpon Springs, Florida. The band originally went by the name Avatar before changing it just before releasing their debut album, ‘Sirens’ (1983). Over the years, they became an important part of the 1980s metal scene and influenced future bands.

Some of Savatage’s members went on to play in Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) and other well-known projects. But how much are they worth today? Here’s a look at the net worth of each member and who holds the top spot.

Jon Oliva – $5 Million

Source: Metal Zone

Jon Oliva is the lead vocalist and founding member of Savatage. He also played a big role in Trans-Siberian Orchestra. His estimated net worth is $5 million.

Johnny Lee Middleton – $3 Million

Source: Van do Halen, Facebook

Johnny Lee Middleton was the bassist for Savatage and later played with Trans-Siberian Orchestra. In 2008, he also released two solo singles, ‘Tennessee’ and ‘Broken Wings.’ His estimated net worth is $3 million.

Christopher Caffery – $4 Million

Source: Comunidade do Rock

Christopher Caffery is a guitarist who became famous through his work with Savatage and Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Since 2004, he has also released nine solo albums and several singles. As of 2023, his net worth is $4 million.

Zachary Stevens – $5 Million

Photo Credit: Zak Stevens, Facebook

Zachary Stevens is the second lead singer of Savatage. He also went on to form Circle II Circle and continued making music. He also occasionally plays the drums. His estimated net worth is $5 million.

Jeff Plate – $3 Million

Photo Credit: Ton Dekkers

Jeff Plate became the drummer for Savatage in 1994. He also played with Trans-Siberian Orchestra and was a member of Metal Church from 2006 to 2009 and again from 2012 to 2017. His net worth is estimated at $3 million.

Al Pitrelli – $5 Million

Source: Ultimate Guitar

Al Pitrelli is a guitarist who played with Savatage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Megadeth, and Alice Cooper. His net worth is estimated to be $5 million.

Who Is the Wealthiest Savatage Member?

Photo Credit: Josh Ruzansky

The highest estimated net worth belongs to Jon Oliva, Zachary Stevens, and Al Pitrelli, as each have around $5 million. In the mid-range, Christopher Caffery follows with $4 million, and Johnny Lee Middleton and Jeff Plate each have $3 million.

