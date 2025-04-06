Disturbed’s David Draiman Celebrates Deftones’ Success

Disturbed frontman David Draiman addressed the ongoing debate about rock music’s vitality in a recent post on X. He used Deftones’ current arena tour success as evidence against claims of rock’s decline.

“Love seeing Deftones killing it out there. Selling out arenas all over the place,” Draiman stated. “So many of us learned from, and are inspired by them. Rock is definitely NOT DEAD.”

Recent touring data and industry reports support Draiman’s observations about Deftones’ success. The data highlights the band’s continued influence in the rock scene.

Current Tour Success

Data from Songkick revealed Deftones’ extensive touring plans. The band will perform 39 concerts across 11 countries in 2025-2026. Their ambitious schedule shows strong market presence and growing demand in international venues.

The band consistently draws large crowds. Their success in filling arena venues throughout the tour route demonstrates their sustained popularity.

Live Performance Impact

Industry observers praised vocalist Chino Moreno’s commanding stage presence. His performance continues to define their live shows. The band delivers powerful performances spanning their entire discography.

The band has successfully adapted their sound to arena-sized spaces. They maintain their signature intensity despite occasional acoustic challenges in larger venues.

Rock Genre Vitality

Industry tracking platforms show rock music’s robust presence in live entertainment. Established acts like Rise Against and Thrice join Deftones in drawing significant audiences.

The live music sector’s sustained popularity reinforces Draiman’s statement about rock’s vitality. Concert industry data provides concrete evidence of the genre’s continued strength.