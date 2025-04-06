News

Disturbed’s David Draiman Celebrates Deftones’ Success

Editorial Team
By Editorial Team 2 Min Read
Photo Credit: Disturbed Israel/YouTube - Revolver/YouTube

Disturbed frontman David Draiman addressed the ongoing debate about rock music’s vitality in a recent post on X. He used Deftones’ current arena tour success as evidence against claims of rock’s decline.

“Love seeing Deftones killing it out there. Selling out arenas all over the place,” Draiman stated. “So many of us learned from, and are inspired by them. Rock is definitely NOT DEAD.”

Recent touring data and industry reports support Draiman’s observations about Deftones’ success. The data highlights the band’s continued influence in the rock scene.

Current Tour Success

Photo Credit: Deftones/Instagram

Data from Songkick revealed Deftones’ extensive touring plans. The band will perform 39 concerts across 11 countries in 2025-2026. Their ambitious schedule shows strong market presence and growing demand in international venues.

The band consistently draws large crowds. Their success in filling arena venues throughout the tour route demonstrates their sustained popularity.

Live Performance Impact

Photo Credit: Deftones/Instagram

Industry observers praised vocalist Chino Moreno’s commanding stage presence. His performance continues to define their live shows. The band delivers powerful performances spanning their entire discography.

The band has successfully adapted their sound to arena-sized spaces. They maintain their signature intensity despite occasional acoustic challenges in larger venues.

Rock Genre Vitality

Photo Credit: Deftones/Instagram

Industry tracking platforms show rock music’s robust presence in live entertainment. Established acts like Rise Against and Thrice join Deftones in drawing significant audiences.

The live music sector’s sustained popularity reinforces Draiman’s statement about rock’s vitality. Concert industry data provides concrete evidence of the genre’s continued strength.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Skillet Drummer Jen Ledger’s Impressive Net Worth In 2025

Trending

Poison Drummer Reveals Plans For 40th Anniversary Tour In 2026

Poison drummer Rikki Rockett shared the band's future plans on The Rock is George Podcast.

REO Speedwagon’s Bruce Hall Confirms Pre-Recorded Option For Kevin Cronin

REO Speedwagon bassist Bruce Hall addressed fans' concerns about Kevin Cronin's absence in a recent

Mötley Crüe Cancels Boardwalk Rock Fest Due To Health Concerns

Mötley Crüe has canceled their scheduled appearance at the inaugural Boardwalk Rock Fest in Ocean

Sleep Token Release New Single ‘Caramel’ From Upcoming Album

Sleep Token have released their latest single 'Caramel' on their official YouTube channel. The track

Fear Factory’s Dino Cazares Dismisses Metal Country Album Rumors

Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares addressed fan speculation on X (formerly Twitter). He initiated the

Lost your password?