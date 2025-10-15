Dani Filth Reflects on Cradle of Filth Tour and Band Shake-Up

Dani Filth recently shared a thoughtful message about Cradle of Filth’s latest tour, following the departure of two band members. The statement was posted on Dani Filth’s Instagram.

It came shortly after Zoë M. Federoff announced she was leaving Cradle of Filth. Soon after, her husband Marek “Ashok” Šmerda was dismissed from the group, sparking some disputes with Filth. After wrapping up The Screaming of the Americas tour, Filth spoke out about these events and reflected on the overall experience.

“It’s been a little over a week since Cradle Of Filth returned from The Screaming of the Americas tour in South and Central America and the jet lag is finally petering out,” Filth said. “It’s great to be back home for the Autumnal season with loved ones and thus also good to cast a wistful eye back on the six weeks we spent navigating our latest adventure (‘adventure’ being the operative word here).”

He acknowledged the difficulties faced throughout the tour while also highlighting the positive moments. “There were some obvious low points and tricky obstacles to circumnavigate along the path, but the majority of the tour was an incredible experience and best of all, we happened to visit some truly beautiful places and play to a great number of fans,” he continued.

Filth went on to describe the chaotic and eventful nature of the tour, recounting a series of memorable incidents.

“There were two people replacements, two broken teeth, a lost passport, lots of taco-fuelled tummy troubles, many hotels, airports and flights, one proper day-off in six weeks, a few near-death experiences, one meltdown, four tattoos and a nipple piercing, many early morning lobby calls, six electric shocks, a mild kidnapping, a sabotaged tyre, ten thousand strong South American coffees (I’ve been told a trillion times, ‘stop exaggerating’!), zero Capybara, many autographs (usually at airports and shopping malls) and twenty three hot and raucous killer live shows,” he said.

He ended his message by expressing gratitude to the fans and hinting at future plans for the band.

“So many thanks and test-tubes full of our love juice to the thousands of diehard fans that came to see us throughout South America, Central America and Mexico. Nosotros volveremos! Now back (after a chill week off) to fanning the flames on our next musical excretion. You have been warmed!” Filth stated.

The lineup changes mark another chapter in Cradle of Filth’s long history of shifting personnel. According to Chaoszine, Zoë Marie Federoff left the band for “personal reasons.” Her husband Marek “Ashok” Šmerda later announced his departure after the South and Central American tour, voicing frustration with the band’s working conditions, creative direction, and management professionalism. He described the job as involving heavy workloads, low pay, and high stress.

As reported by The Mourning Paper, Marek distanced himself from the upcoming Ed Sheeran collaboration and requested that his compositions be excluded from future releases. Despite the internal issues, he vowed to finish the tour strong for the fans and his fellow bandmates. Marek also asked for respect for personal privacy and clarified that there were no personal conflicts between him and Zoë.

Cradle of Filth is now preparing to release their 14th studio album, The Screaming of the Valkyries, on March 21, 2025. Metal Injection noted that the record was originally set to feature new members Donny Burbage on guitar and Zoë Federoff on keyboards and vocals, but their departures have left the lineup in flux.

In past interviews, Dani Filth has commented on the band’s frequent lineup changes. Blabbermouth reported that the frontman attributes these shifts to the demanding lifestyle and the range of responsibilities expected of band members. Following a short break, Cradle of Filth is now turning its attention to their next musical endeavor.