Nathan Howsmon Davis: Who Is Korn Singer Jonathan Davis’ Son And EDM Artist

Nathan Howsmon Davis was born in 1995. He has carved his own path in the music industry as an EDM artist while carrying the legacy of his father, Korn frontman Jonathan Davis. According to Genius, he performs as part of the EDM duo Hi I’m Ghost. He formed the duo with Tiago Nunez in 2017.

Early Life And Health Challenges

Significant health challenges marked Nathan’s early years. As reported by Blabbermouth, he received a diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes at a young age. The condition required constant monitoring and care. His father Jonathan Davis has openly discussed this health journey, highlighting the family’s dedication to managing the condition.

Family Background

Nathan was born to Jonathan Davis and his high school sweetheart Renee Perez. According to iHeartRadio, his parents married in 1998, three years after his birth. They divorced in 2000. The family’s history includes tragic elements. As documented by Billboard, Jonathan’s subsequent wife, Deven Davis, passed away in 2018 due to drug-related complications.

Musical Career And Collaboration

Nathan established himself in the electronic music scene under the moniker ‘Hi I’m Ghost.’ As reported by MetalSucks, his career reached a notable milestone on his 29th birthday, October 18, 2024. He released ‘Dark Fantasy,’ a collaborative track with his father. The project received the description ‘dad & son dubstep,’ representing a unique fusion of their musical styles.

The collaboration between father and son highlights a unique intersection of musical generations and genres. It bridges the gap between Korn’s nu-metal roots and contemporary electronic music.

Musical Heritage And Influence

According to biographical sources, Jonathan Davis’s versatility as a multi-instrumentalist has likely influenced Nathan’s approach to electronic music production. Jonathan’s proficiency includes electronic elements and bagpipes. This musical diversity in the household provided a rich foundation for Nathan’s eventual career in EDM.

The elder Davis’s experimental nature and genre-crossing tendencies set a precedent for Nathan’s musical journey. This demonstrates how artistic innovation can manifest differently across generations within a family.

Professional Recognition

The Davis family’s musical legacy features significant achievements. Jonathan Davis has earned two Grammy Awards from eight nominations throughout his career. This level of industry recognition has created opportunities while setting high standards for the next generation.

Nathan’s work in EDM represents a contemporary evolution of this musical heritage. He continues to forge his own identity in the electronic music scene. He maintains connections to his rock and metal roots through innovative collaborations like ‘Dark Fantasy.’