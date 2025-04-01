Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Credits Black Sabbath For Metal’s Foundation

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett shared his profound gratitude towards Black Sabbath in a recent interview with Consequence. He highlighted the pioneering band’s crucial role in establishing and developing the heavy metal genre.

“It’s a real opportunity to say thank you to Ozzy and Tony and Geezer and Bill, ’cause they freaking wrote the book on the genre,” Hammett said. “They developed it, they fleshed it out so that we can use what they did as a stepping stone to other ways to do this.”

“If it wasn’t for those four guys, man, we might still be just kind of like wandering around in the dark,” he continued. “But the fact that they created a genre — not only created it, but then developed it and, and, and then turned it into like a few different things over the course of their career — is completely awe inspiring to me and my peers musically.”

Metal’s leading figures consistently show deep respect for the genre’s pioneers. Hammett’s acknowledgment of Black Sabbath’s influence exemplifies this tradition.

Metallica’s Musical Influences

Loudwire revealed Hammett’s recognition of other influential bands that shaped Metallica’s sound. He specifically praised Judas Priest as ‘architects of what we now know as heavy metal.’

This recognition shows the vital role multiple pioneering bands played in developing Metallica’s distinctive sound and the metal genre overall.

Evolution Of Metal Music

A study from ACM Digital Library examined how various influences and bands shaped heavy metal’s evolution through the years. The research created a comprehensive map of the genre’s development.

The findings demonstrate how different bands contributed unique elements to metal music. This pattern mirrors topic modeling’s ability to reveal diverse themes within broad subjects.

Legacy And Recognition

Audiophix documented Metallica’s consistent reverence for their musical predecessors throughout their career.

This ongoing respect has strengthened the bonds between different generations of metal musicians. It has created a lasting sense of continuity within the genre.