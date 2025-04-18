Faith No More’s Mike Bordin Reveals Mike Patton’s Departure Details

Mike Bordin, Faith No More’s drummer, shared insights about Mike Patton’s withdrawal from the band’s planned 2021 tour on Dean Delray’s Let There Be Talk podcast. The band had completed six months of preparation for their scheduled performances before Patton’s last-minute cancellation.

“We’d been rehearsing for six months for these dates,” Bordin explained. “We’d been rehearsing instrumentally, and we incredibly sounded phenomenal. I mean, the bass player said, ‘I’ve never heard us sound this good. This is how these songs sounded in my mind.'”

“And it came to pass that when the gear was in the truck, when it was rolling to Chicago, 36 hours before we were supposed to be on stage, and our guy doesn’t show for the rehearsal,” he continued. “We go to go see him and see what’s going on. ‘What the hell’s going on here? Our gear’s rolling already to the gig.’ And it was very clear that he was unable at that point to physically do it.”

“He’s gone from being unable to do the shows to clearly being unwilling to do shows with us,” Bordin stated. “That’s heavy. That’s a big difference. And we haven’t really had much dialogue on it.”

Patton continues to perform with his other project, Mr. Bungle, while Faith No More remains inactive.

Bordin’s recent statements highlight the current tension within the band. The full context of Patton’s departure reveals a more complex situation rooted in mental health challenges.

Mental Health Struggles

Loudwire reported Patton’s diagnosis of agoraphobia, an anxiety disorder that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic isolation period. The condition severely affected his ability to perform on stage and maintain professional commitments.

Arrow Lords of Metal documented the pandemic’s severe impact on Patton’s mental health. His confidence deteriorated significantly, leading to an overwhelming fear of live performances.

Recovery Journey

The Quietus revealed Patton’s active participation in recovery through psychotherapy and support groups like AA.

His dedication to mental health treatment has enabled a gradual return to performing. His selective involvement in Mr. Bungle shows demonstrates progress in his recovery journey.

Current Band Dynamic

The PRP detailed the complex and uncertain relationship between Patton and Faith No More. Communication between the parties remains limited.

The situation has evolved beyond a health-related cancellation. Patton’s continued musical activities with other projects highlight a deeper rift with Faith No More.