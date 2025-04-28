News

Maynard James Keenan Echoes Concerns Over Ozzy’s Final Show After Lzzy Hale

Photo Credit: The Osbournes/YouTube - AXS TV/YouTube - Ola Englund/YouTube

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan expressed uncertainty about Ozzy Osbourne’s upcoming final show in a Loudwire Nights interview. The statement follows Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale’s similar concerns about Osbourne’s ability to perform.

“And even now, I’m cautious about saying, ‘Yeah! All in, he’s gonna do it,'” Keenan stated. “Because man, I don’t know what kind of modern miracles we’ll come up with to get him on stage to do the songs, but this is gonna be a challenge for them.”

“So, I’m honored to be a part of it, but I’m kinda preparing for the worst — but hoping for the best, as they say,” he continued.

Lzzy Hale previously revealed that Ozzy’s participation in the show would be determined closer to the event date based on his health condition.

Both artists’ concerns emerge amid extensive preparations for this historic farewell performance.

Intensive Preparation Efforts

Photo Credit: The Osbournes/YouTube

Reports from Consequence reveal that the 76-year-old metal icon has started an intensive training regimen. This marks his preparation for his first full concert since 2018, incorporating two daily three-minute walks and weight training to rebuild stamina after multiple surgeries.

The performance preparation has proven especially challenging. Osbourne must rebuild his physical strength from the ground up after years of recovery. A Paramount+ special will document his determination throughout this journey.

Event Details And Scope

Photo Credit: Black Sabbath/Instagram

The farewell show, ‘Back to the Beginning,’ will take place on July 5, 2025, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. iHeart confirmed that Osbourne will perform select pieces with the classic Black Sabbath lineup.

The gathering marks Bill Ward’s first Black Sabbath reunion since 2011. This reunion creates a momentous occasion for fans of the original lineup.

Star-Studded Lineup

Photo Credit: Metallica/Instagram

Consequence detailed the impressive roster of performing artists. The lineup features metal giants Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, and Alice in Chains.

The event celebrates Birmingham as ‘the true home of metal.’ This tribute perfectly honors both Osbourne’s legacy and the city’s crucial role in heavy metal history.

