Gene Simmons Admits KISS’ ‘The Elder’ Album Lacked Authenticity

KISS bassist Gene Simmons reflected on the band’s controversial 1981 concept album ‘Music from “The Elder”‘ in a recent interview with Ultimate Classic Rock. The album marked a significant departure from KISS’ signature sound during a period when Eric Carr replaced Peter Criss.

“I have to take full responsibility,” Simmons said. “Bob Ezrin came by because he was going to produce that record. There was a change in the band. Peter Criss was no longer in the band, and Eric Carr came in.”

“Ace [Frehley] refused to go to Canada, right outside of Toronto,” he continued. “He wanted to stay home and record because he had a studio. We were making copies of 24-track masters and sending them to Ace. It was a very disjointed kind of record.”

“What I can say about [Music From ‘The Elder’] is it was not an honest record, because we were trying to do something different,” Simmons explained. “And by the way, Carnival of Souls had the same thing [happening]. Before you start writing those songs, let’s try for this. It’s not what we do naturally. And some people like it, and some people don’t. But it was not an honest record in terms of it being a deviation on purpose before the fact.”

Simmons’ recent confession provides a new perspective on one of KISS’ most controversial albums. The record’s journey has been complex since its release over four decades ago.

Commercial Performance

Data from KISS Asylum revealed the album’s significant commercial struggles. It debuted at No. 75 on the Billboard album charts and never achieved Gold certification from the RIAA.

The band’s dramatic shift to orchestral elements alienated many fans. This led them to make an unprecedented decision to skip touring for the album’s support.

Production Background

Louder Sound documented how producer Bob Ezrin shaped the album’s ambitious direction. His previous success with Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall’ influenced the project’s trajectory.

Internal band dynamics complicated the production process. Ace Frehley’s unwillingness to travel to Canada created a fragmented recording experience. This ultimately affected the album’s overall cohesion.

Cultural Impact And Legacy

Loudwire highlighted how ‘Music from “The Elder”‘ gained a dedicated cult following over time.

The album’s conceptual nature inspired various media adaptations. Its storytelling approach influenced a 2016 comic book release, demonstrating its enduring impact beyond music.