Mötley Crüe Cancels Boardwalk Rock Fest Due To Health Concerns

Editorial Team
By Editorial Team 2 Min Read
Photo Credit: Mötley Crüe/X - Alice In Chains/X

Mötley Crüe has canceled their scheduled appearance at the inaugural Boardwalk Rock Fest in Ocean City due to health concerns. The festival organizers made the announcement on Facebook and confirmed Alice In Chains as the replacement act for the May event.

“We’re excited to welcome Alice in Chains to the first-ever Boardwalk Rock lineup! Due to health concerns, Mötley Crüe will no longer be able to join us in Ocean City this May,” the festival organizers announced. “We’ll miss them and wish them well.”

The cancellation follows several schedule adjustments for the legendary rock band in recent months.

Recent Medical Procedures

Photo Credit: Mötley Crüe/Instagram

Vocalist Vince Neil underwent a medical procedure, as reported by WCSX. This development forced the band to postpone their Las Vegas residency from March to September 2025.

The Las Vegas shows’ rescheduling represents the band’s second major calendar adjustment this year. The changes reflect their focus on addressing health concerns.

Recent Band Activities

Photo Credit: John 5/Instagram

Ultimate Classic Rock documented the band’s active performance schedule before these changes. Mötley Crüe performed a series of exclusive club shows on the Sunset Strip in October 2024.

The band released their new EP titled ‘Cancelled’ during the same period. This release demonstrated their ongoing creative momentum despite the challenges.

Festival Impact

Photo Credit: Nikki Sixx/X

Blabbermouth noted that the scheduling changes have affected multiple 2025 commitments. The Boardwalk Rock Fest became the latest event to experience these impacts.

The festival organizers moved quickly to secure Alice In Chains as the new headliner. This swift action ensures the event will maintain its planned schedule and premier status.

