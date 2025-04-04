Godsmack Confirms Departure Of Long-Time Members Shannon Larkin And Tony Rombola

Shannon Larkin and Tony Rombola have officially left Godsmack after decades of service. Larkin revealed this news in a recent Facebook video, and the band released an official statement on Facebook confirming their departure.

“Well, there’s been lots of speculation about [why Tony and I are not on the road],” Larkin explained. “First of all, I just wanna thank everybody for the outpouring of texts, all my family and friends. I’m okay. Tony’s okay. But we did quit the band last year, after lots of talking to Sully and Robbie. And they understood that we didn’t wanna tour anymore — that’s the reason — and we understood that they wanted to tour. And so we understood each other. And in the end, Godsmack’s out there touring, and we are happily here living our lives.”

“Tony turned 60. I’m 58. Look, it’s not a physical thing,” Larkin continued. “We wanna be home with everything that we love. [It’s been] 40 years — think of that; 40 years I’ve been touring. 28 years for Rombola. And we’re getting a little older, so we decided to quit it. And that’s it.”

The band’s official statement addressed the change: “After almost three incredible decades, two of our most cherished members, Tony Rombola and Shannon Larkin have decided to retire from the band permanently, on good terms, but for no other reason than to fulfill their desire to live a more simple and quiet life away from touring.”

This significant transition comes as Godsmack maintains an active touring schedule and evolves their musical approach.

Current Touring Lineup

Consequence reported that the band has secured new members for their ongoing tours. Will Hunt of Evanescence has taken over drumming duties. Sam Bam Koltun from Dorothy and Faster Pussycat now handles guitar work.

The new lineup performs across Europe and the UK. They continue to honor the band’s touring commitments despite these personnel changes.

Final Album And Future Direction

Blabbermouth noted that ‘Lighting Up the Sky,’ released in 2023, will be their final studio album.

This strategic decision reflects the band’s new direction. They now focus on celebrating their extensive catalog rather than creating new material.

Tour Continuation

98.1 The Max highlighted Godsmack’s resilience in maintaining their performance schedule. The band continues despite losing half their original lineup.

The new members bring their expertise to Godsmack’s established repertoire. They deliver the band’s signature sound to fans worldwide.