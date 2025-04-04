News

Wednesday 13 Isn’t Metallica, But He’s Still Living His Dream

Wednesday 13, known for his horror punk and metal contributions, recently shared his perspective on career longevity in an interview with Loudwire. The veteran musician discussed his initial career expectations and current outlook on success.

“When I started this rock and roll thing, I wanted it to be live fast, die young. I didn’t think out of my 20s, you know? Here I am approaching 50, and I’m still happy. I’m still into what I do,” Wednesday 13 said.

“I’ve never made it to that major, major level. I’m not Metallica,” he continued. “So I think I just always kind of feel like I got my foot in the door, but I never quite made it, so I’ll always have that drive to get to the next level, and that’s what’s kept me going.”

Wednesday 13’s journey through the music industry spans multiple successful projects and collaborations. These ventures have contributed to his lasting impact on the horror punk and metal scenes.

Notable Collaborations

Metal Storm highlighted one of Wednesday 13’s most significant career milestones. His collaboration with Slipknot’s Joey Jordison led to the formation of the horror punk band Murderdolls.

This partnership elevated his presence in the broader metal community. He successfully showcased his ability to work with prominent figures while maintaining his unique horror-influenced style.

Musical Evolution

Wednesday 13 has shown remarkable versatility through various musical projects. Biographical sources documented his role as frontman for Frankenstein Drag Queens from Planet 13. He also explored different musical territories with side projects like Bourbon Crow and Gunfire 76.

These diverse ventures enabled his experimentation with different styles. He maintained his core artistic identity throughout these projects, which contributed to his industry longevity.

Recent Achievements

Wednesday 13 continues to be prolific despite his modest assessment of his success level. He released the album ‘Horifier’ in 2022. His announcement of a tenth studio album ‘Mid Death Crisis’ shows his ongoing commitment to creating new material.

His consistent creative output demonstrates the drive he mentioned earlier. His passion for music remains strong as he approaches his fifth decade in the industry.

