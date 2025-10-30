GWAR Guitarist Recounts the Night Dave Brockie Was Arrested on Stage

GWAR’s rhythm guitarist, Mike Derks, recently opened up about a controversial moment in the band’s history — the arrest of their late vocalist, Dave Brockie, during a show in Charlotte, North Carolina. Speaking on the Garza Podcast, Derks recalled the shocking event, which took place at a time when censorship in music was under intense scrutiny amid the PMRC hearings.

When asked about GWAR’s role in that debate, he described how the dramatic police intervention unfolded. “Actually, Dave Brockie (late vocalist) got arrested like the police came like in North Carolina in Charlotte,” Derks said. “It was the time that the PMRC was all those hearings were going on. They started saying, ‘Okay, this music is getting out of hand and it’s becoming pornographic and it needs to be rated like movies. Children shouldn’t be able to hear certain things.’ They had a bunch of hearings.”

As censorship concerns grew, law enforcement began monitoring GWAR’s notoriously provocative performances. “They started being like more a lot more legal present presence at shows and they heard about what we did and they were like sent the police and undercover cops there,” Derks continued. “And so they saw the show and we had a scene where there’s a priest who gets like cross shoved up his ass. So they said, ‘Nope, that’s it. That’s pornographic.’ And so they took Dave and arrested him, threw him in jail after the show.”

The arrest carried serious implications because of Brockie’s citizenship status. “But we he had to plead guilty because Dave was a Canadian citizen,” Derks explained. “They were threatening him with being deported. So he pled to a misdemeanor of disseminating obscenities in front of minors. And so we got a fine and they let him go.”

The 1990 arrest at Charlotte’s 4808 Club became one of the most infamous incidents in GWAR’s history and a defining moment in the wider battle over music censorship.

According to accounts from Michael Plumides, Brockie was charged with felony “dissemination of obscenity” after performing graphic, satirical scenes during the band’s Scumdogs of the Universe tour. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Vice Squad had attended the show following reports about the band’s explicit stage props and content. Despite the club’s request to tone down their act, GWAR refused — staying true to their reputation for extreme theatricality and social provocation.

The arrest drew nationwide attention and became a touchstone in the fight between artistic freedom and moral policing. Wikipedia notes that Brockie, as a Canadian citizen, faced potential deportation but ultimately received a one-year ban from performing in North Carolina. The charges were later reduced from felonies to misdemeanors, and the confiscated stage props became both legal evidence and part of GWAR legend.

The impact of the incident extended far beyond the courtroom. The band later wove the Charlotte arrest into their creative work, most prominently in the album America Must Be Destroyed and the film Phallus in Wonderland, which featured the “Morality Squad” attacking GWAR.

Brockie would later reflect on the absurdity of “getting arrested for making art.” The event remains a defining example of GWAR’s unflinching commitment to satire and shock as forms of artistic rebellion. Decades later, the Charlotte incident continues to symbolize the clash between radical expression and moral conservatism that defined the PMRC era.