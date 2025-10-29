Iron Maiden Launch Massive 2026 North American Tour With Megadeth and Anthrax

Iron Maiden have officially revealed plans for a massive 2026 North American tour, signaling a major comeback to the region. The news was shared through the band’s official Instagram and confirms that the run is part of the “Run For Your Lives World Tour 2026.”

The schedule includes major headline performances throughout both the United States and Canada, with stops at major locations such as the Alamodome in San Antonio and BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The group will also take the top spot at Louder Than Life, promoted as America’s biggest rock festival. Their announcement emphasized the importance of this new chapter in their live history:

“Run For Your Lives… North America! Iron Maiden have announced dates in the USA and Canada for the Run For Your Lives World Tour 2026. The tour includes huge shows in Montréal and the Alamodome in San Antonio, two of the biggest rock shows Maiden have played in North America.”

They also noted the milestone this tour represents: “These upcoming tour dates will mark 45 years since Iron Maiden first visited Canada and the USA on the 1981 Killer World Tour, and feature some of the biggest shows the band has ever played there. The return to BMO Stadium concert in Los Angeles on September 25th will be the 25th time the band has played in the City of Angels. A history-making tour for sure!”

Special guests are set to join Iron Maiden throughout the tour. As the band confirmed: “Very special guests Megadeth will appear at all headline shows, with the addition of Anthrax for the dates in Montréal, Harrison, LA and San Antonio.”

According to Iron Maiden’s official website, the North American leg of the Run For Your Lives World Tour 2026 will run from August 29 through September 29, with concerts in large stadiums and amphitheaters across the U.S. and Canada. The shows will honor Iron Maiden’s 50th anniversary, featuring a setlist that spans the first nine albums of their career—offering fans a deep celebration of their legacy.

Anthrax’s official announcement also confirmed their participation on select major dates, creating a powerhouse lineup that unites three giants of the metal world. Tour stops include major cities such as Toronto, Montréal, Harrison, Boston, Bristow, Charlotte, Hershey, Louisville, Shakopee, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Antonio.

As noted by Louder Sound, Iron Maiden will headline the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 17, 2026—an important appearance at what is recognized as the largest rock festival in the country.

Ticket sales begin with a fan club presale on October 28, 2025, followed by the general sale on October 31, 2025. With its scale and historical significance, the 2026 tour further cements Iron Maiden as one of rock and metal’s most enduring and celebrated forces.