Jon Bon Jovi Shares Surprise Admiration for Jelly Roll and His Wife

Jon Bon Jovi recently opened up about his admiration for Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie after meeting them at a major industry gathering. According to Billboard, the iconic rocker praised the couple during an interview, expressing sincere appreciation for their story and character.

Reflecting on their first meeting at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year gala in Los Angeles, Bon Jovi shared just how much the moment meant to him.

“I was in love with him (Jelly Roll) from that moment on,” Bon Jovi said. “I’ve gotten to know Bunnie, his wife, and her story. I’m absolutely in awe of them.”

His remarks emphasize the respect he has for Jelly Roll’s life journey and Bunnie’s own experiences, showcasing a bond that crosses musical eras and stylistic boundaries.

Their connection goes far beyond a single evening. As ABC News reported, the 33rd annual MusiCares Person of the Year gala was held on February 2, 2024—just two nights before the 2024 GRAMMY Awards—with Jon Bon Jovi honored as the event’s central figure. The celebration featured performances from a diverse lineup including Jelly Roll and Sammy Hagar, all supporting the MusiCares mission to offer vital assistance to music professionals.

Jelly Roll’s performance turned out to be a meaningful milestone for both artists. As detailed by Country Standard Time, their interaction at the gala sparked a collaboration that led to the track “Living Proof,” a reimagined version of a song from Bon Jovi’s 2024 album Forever and the lead release from the upcoming Forever (Legendary Edition).

Coverage on YouTube highlighted that the partnership arrived at an important moment for Bon Jovi, who has been recovering from vocal cord surgery. The collaboration underscored mutual encouragement and the sense of community within the music world, showing how artists from different backgrounds can uplift each other personally and creatively.

The gala ultimately demonstrated how the music community continues to unite artists across generations, honoring those who paved the way while embracing rising voices. In Bon Jovi and Jelly Roll’s case, the event sparked a genuine friendship and artistic partnership that continues to resonate with fans around the world.