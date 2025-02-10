Jana Page, Jimmy Page’s Daughter And Yoga Teacher

Not much is widely known about Jimmy Page’s family. One of his children, Jana Page, has built a life of her own outside of music. She’s working as a yoga teacher and artist. Jana isn’t Page’s biological daughter, but she’s remained close to him even after his divorce from her mother.

Jana’s Family and Early Life

Jana Page was born in 1994 as Jana Gómez-Paratcha Silva Page. She is the biological daughter of Jimena Gómez-Paratcha, who later married Jimmy Page in 1995. Jana was only six months old when Jimena met Jimmy. Jimmy officially adopted her after their marriage and made her part of the Page family.

Jana has two younger half-siblings from her mother and Jimmy: Zofia Jade Page, born in 1997, and Ashen Josan Page, born in 1999. She also has two older half-siblings from Jimmy’s previous relationships — James Patrick Page III, from his first marriage to Patricia Ecker, and Scarlet Page, from his relationship with Charlotte Martin.

Jana shares a strong bond with her siblings and stepfather. Even after Jimmy and Jimena divorced in 2008, he’s remained close with Jana.

Her Career and Interests

Unlike her father, Jana Page found her passion in yoga. She’s been teaching yoga for years and even combined it with music by creating her own style called Yoga Techno, which is available on Spotify.

She also has a strong interest in art and shares her work on an Instagram account. She enjoys creating various types of artwork and appreciates different forms of expression.

Jana is also passionate about tattoos. She has many tattoos on her body and enjoys giving tattoos to others. One of her friends, Vishnu Vardhan, received his first tattoo from her.

Jana’s Personal Life

Jana is reportedly in a relationship with James Payton. They spend a lot of time together and often share moments from their lives online.

She was adopted at a young age, and she continues to have a close relationship with her stepfather and siblings.

Jana’s name comes from Czechoslovakian origins and means ‘God’s gift.’