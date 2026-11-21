Flotsam And Jetsam vocalist Eric ‘A.K.’ Knutson discussed his connection with former bandmate Jason Newsted, the ex-Metallica bassist, speaking on Iron Madness. Knutson said that despite their busy schedules, Newsted keeps an eye on the band’s progress and maintains a close friendship with guitarist Michael Gilbert.

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Knutson was asked about his ongoing relationship with Newsted, who left Flotsam And Jetsam to join Metallica. The vocalist reflected on how often they stay in touch and what Newsted means to him now.

“Yeah, Jason always keeps an eye on us, just to see what we’re doing, how the band is progressing, and if our songs are any good still and all that,” Knutson said. “I don’t really talk to him very often myself. It’s just because he’s got a busy life and I’ve got a busy life, and we just really don’t run into each other that much.”

“But every time I do, he’s still the same funny, intelligent guy that he was when he was in Flotsam. And the only difference with him now is he’s got a lot more money. [Laughs] But him and Flotsam And Jetsam guitarist Michael Gilbert are really good friends. They talk all the time.”

“Jason’s… He’s just a great talent and a really good dude, and I certainly have nothing against him in any way, shape or form,” Knutson continued. “We just don’t run into each other that much anymore. But he’s a great dude, and anything he tries to do, I’m a big fan of.”

Knutson’s comments came during a discussion of Flotsam And Jetsam’s history and their former members. The remarks show how the band’s relationship with Newsted has endured since his departure for greater success elsewhere.

Newsted was Flotsam and Jetsam’s bassist from 1981 to 1986. He left the band on Halloween night 1986 to join Metallica after the death of that group’s previous bassist, Cliff Burton, in a bus accident. Newsted remained with Metallica until 2001, making him the band’s longest-serving bassist.

Despite his departure, Flotsam and Jetsam continued to record and release albums. The band signed with the major label Elektra and released No Place for Disgrace in 1988, their first album without Newsted’s songwriting contributions. The band went on to release a total of sixteen studio albums, with I Am the Weapon arriving on September 13, 2024, and Rats in the Temple following in 2026.

Newsted maintained a creative connection with Flotsam and Jetsam over the years. In 2012 and 2013, he worked with guitarist Michael Gilbert on songwriting for the band’s album “Ugly Noise,” reuniting the two for the first time in 26 years. The two have stayed in close touch ever since, as confirmed by both Knutson’s recent comments and Gilbert’s earlier statements about their ongoing friendship and Newsted’s enduring passion for music.