Bruce Dickinson has stated that all religions were created by humans rather than deities, using this view to criticize organized religion as a tool of control. The Iron Maiden frontman made these comments in an interview with Noise11.

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Dickinson discussed how organized religion functions in society and what he sees as its true purpose. He also addressed how his new album PsychoGod reflects concerns about people seeking simple answers through various systems of belief and influence.

“Organized religion is not really about individual enlightenment,” Dickinson said. “By and large, it’s more about control. The church has lost a lot of that power because people have grown up and sort of rejected a lot of its things, but they’ve decided to become robotized by other things, like influencers and the Internet. So if it’s not the Catholic Church, it’s influencers on the Internet and Looney Tunes conspiracy theories.”

He expanded on how people avoid critical thinking by letting others make decisions for them. “‘Cause people want to have the easy way out. Somebody else does their thinking for them, and the Internet promotes that. It’s the worst thing for mental health on the planet. It’s the worst thing for critical thinking on the planet. Everything’s spoon-fed, and nobody knows if it’s real or not, if it’s the truth or not.”

Dickinson then connected these ideas to the themes of his album. “So there’s a lot of that [that] feeds into the [‘PsychoGod’] album. And there are certain religions that are a little bit more, I suppose — well, a little bit less medieval than others. But there are still plenty of religions that have never had what in the West we would call the enlightenment or the reformation or those sorts of things in which people revised the kind of, ‘Okay, well, maybe it’s not a good idea to go around slaughtering people because they don’t believe in Catholicism. Maybe we could all just kind of live together and accept it.’ Well, there are other religions in the world that still don’t do that. So, my view is screw them all.”

He concluded with his fundamental position on the origins of religion. “Find me a single religion that was written by a deity. All religions were created by man.”

These remarks came during a conversation about Dickinson’s new album and his views on how people engage with belief systems and information in the modern world.

PsychoGod serves as a broader statement on religion itself. The album follows Dickinson’s 2024 release The Mandrake Project and is scheduled to arrive on March 12, 2027 through BMG. The band recorded the album live at the beginning of 2026 at Dave Grohl’s Studio 606 in California, with Dickinson’s solo lineup of guitarists Chris Declercq and Philip Näslund, bassist Tanya O’Callaghan, keyboardist Mistheria and drummer Dave Moreno.

The album draws inspiration from the works of William Blake and Aleister Crowley, as well as mythology and literature. Members of Brazilian heavy metal band Sepultura contributed to the recording, and prog artist Devin Townsend is also set to appear on the project. Producer and mixer Brendan Duffey oversaw the creation of PsychoGod, which Dickinson has indicated reflects his concerns about how people seek simple answers through various systems of belief.

The title track itself was inspired by the biblical story of Job, connecting Dickinson’s spiritual and philosophical interests to the album’s exploration of faith and human nature. The lead single, Speaking In Tongues, is now streaming along with its music video. One track titled Eye Of Sauron drew the attention of lawyers, as Dickinson had to gain permission from Tolkien’s estate to use references to Sauron, Orc, Nazgul and Return of the King in the song’s lyrics.

Dickinson will tour PsychoGod across the UK, Ireland and Europe beginning on June 14, 2027 in Belfast. The tour marks a significant opportunity for the singer to present the album’s themes and content to audiences as he continues to expand on his views about belief systems and human autonomy.