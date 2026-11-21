Anika Nilles has explained how she built her drum kit to match Neil Peart’s sonic style for Rush’s return to performing. She discussed her preparation and approach in an interview with EVANS.

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Nilles worked with Lorne Wheaton, Peart’s longtime drum technician known as Gump, to design her setup. She faced significant challenges in getting ready for the gig, from learning the songs to stepping into Peart’s role and meeting the expectations of the band and its fans.

“I worked with Gump on building the kit, and Gump is Neil’s drum tech — Lorne Wheaton, actually, famously known as Gump,” Nilles said. “And I was in this lucky position that he came out of retirement just to help me to build that stuff and also being my drum tech. Huge pleasure.”

The preparation proved demanding across many areas. “This gig was really tough in preparation on all levels because, of course, you had to learn all these songs and play it in a specific way, and then playing it actually together with Rush, not with random people just covering Rush songs,” Nilles explained. “So it’s a completely different task. And then it’s the mental preparation of taking over Neil’s seat to bring the music back to life, and then there are the fans, there are the guys.”

Nilles chose to base her kit around Peart’s earlier sound. “My preference in Neil’s sound is the early drum sound. I love his early drum sound, like ’70s, even the ’80s, as the electronics came more up,” she said. “And I thought I will trim the drum set more in this direction in general, but then making it adjustable to the more modern stuff.”

Nilles took on this role for Rush’s return after Peart’s death in 2020. Her choices about the drum sound reflect her effort to honor his legacy while adapting to contemporary performance needs.

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson decided to bring Rush back after participating in the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows in London and Los Angeles in 2022. The experience of performing again sparked the idea of returning to the stage as Rush. In October 2022, Lee and Lifeson went into Lee’s home studio and jammed together for the first time in years, an important moment in deciding to pursue a full reunion tour.

Lee connected with Nilles through Scully, his bass technician who had worked with Jeff Beck and knew Nilles from that tour. The band rehearsed 35 songs from their catalog to prepare for the comeback. Peart’s widow, Carrie Nuttall-Peart, and their daughter Olivia gave their full support to the Fifty Something Tour, saying they were “thrilled to support the Fifty Something Tour, celebrating a band whose music has resonated and inspired fans for generations, and to honor Neil’s extraordinary legacy as both a drummer and lyricist.”

Rush announced the tour in October 2025 and kicked off the North American leg on June 7, 2026 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The Fifty Something tour continues worldwide through April 2027. Since joining the band, Nilles has earned praise from fans and critics for her skillful drumming as she carries forward Peart’s musical legacy.