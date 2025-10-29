Ronnie Radke Claps Back After Falling in Reverse and Sleep Token Named ‘Red Flag Bands’

Ronnie Radke recently fired back at a metal fan who included Falling in Reverse in a viral list of five “red flag bands.” His rebuttal appeared on Instagram. In the fan’s clip, she named Five Finger Death Punch, Slaughter to Prevail, Marilyn Manson, Sleep Token, and Falling in Reverse. Radke directly responded in his own video, challenging her criticism.

“Five red flag bands, you say,” Radke said. “You know what’s an actual red flag? The amount of FaceTune that you put on your face to distract people from how bumpy and disgusting you look in real life. Also the other red flag is you follow Marilyn Manson on Instagram, yet you say that. Lastly, you look like a clay animation character.”

He continued, calling out the kind of online personalities he believes contribute to negativity. “I think it’s safe to agree that in 2026 moving forward, we’re all sick and tired of ‘content creators’ and these kind of people,” he said. “We don’t need you. Go get a real job, and have a kid or do whatever you need to do that actual woman do. Do something actually worth some time instead of doing this sht. We’re all fcking tired of it. Have a nice day.”

This incident adds to an intense year for Radke and Falling in Reverse, which has seen ongoing disputes and setbacks. Earlier in 2025, Radke acknowledged losing a defamation case against music reviewer Anthony Fantano, explaining the lawsuit was partially meant as content and a rebuttal to Fantano’s negative coverage.

Touring challenges also plagued the band throughout 2025. Several European performances—spanning Germany, Hungary, the Netherlands, Austria, and Czechia—were canceled and attributed to various logistical complications and illness. Though rumors pointed to low ticket sales, Radke denied those claims. He also clashed publicly with festivals and other artists, including the Austrian Nova Rock Festival, the Japanese group Crossfaith, and Belgium’s Graspop Festival over alleged misconduct.

On top of that, Radke promoted the band’s 2025 single “God Is A Weapon,” created with Marilyn Manson, as the year’s top metal and rock track based on streaming and sales—boasting superiority over groups like Sleep Token and Ghost and stoking further debate.

Conversation continues to spread across social platforms in the wake of Radke’s latest response.