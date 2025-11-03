Josh Homme Draws Criticism for Racially Loaded Words to Security Guard

Josh Homme, the frontman of Queens of the Stone Age, came under scrutiny after a video emerged showing him addressing an African American security guard during a live show. Homme’s controversial remark prompted widespread discussion among fans on Reddit, with many debating the language he used and its implications.

In the clip, Homme can be heard saying to the guard, “Stay away from me, boy … I don’t need protection … I need affection,” a comment that drew divided reactions from the community.

The remark ignited debate online, with fans sharing differing interpretations. Some expressed concern over the wording. One Reddit user commented, “Poor choice of words, yes, definitely. Racist? Nah, he’s an a**hole to everyone equally. If he had said an actual slur with no possible other explanation, then yes, that’d be f*cked. But he didn’t, he’s an a** on stage, that’s why people come to his shows.”

Another fan pointed out that “calling a black dude boy carries a lot of historical degradation,” describing it as an “odd choice of words.”

Others defended Homme, suggesting his phrasing was in line with his usual stage mannerisms rather than racially motivated. One commenter noted that Homme “calls the rest of the band members ‘boys’ when referring to them,” implying that the term was consistent with his typical performance behavior.

This episode fits into a broader pattern of controversy surrounding the Queens of the Stone Age frontman. As reported by Live for Live Music, Homme has faced several public incidents over the years, including a widely criticized one in December 2017 that led to multiple apologies.

That earlier controversy took place during a performance at the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas in Los Angeles, where The PRP reported that Homme allegedly kicked both a photographer and a security guard. The photographer, Chelsea Lauren, was hospitalized, while Metal Injection noted that the security guard suffered injuries to the back of his head.

The 2017 altercation generated major backlash and forced Homme to issue public apologies. While the current situation is less physically aggressive, it has reignited questions about his behavior on stage and his interactions with security staff. The discussion remains active within the Queens of the Stone Age fan community, particularly regarding Homme’s intent, language, and recurring pattern of controversial conduct during live performances.