Justin Hawkins Pushes Back on Claims of Feud with Yungblud

Justin Hawkins recently offered clarification regarding his earlier remarks about Yungblud’s MTV VMAs tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne. In a statement shared on Justin Hawkins Rides Again, he addressed the ensuing controversy, focusing on his reaction to the performance and his comments on Yungblud’s use of real-time pitch correction during the live tribute.

“There’s nothing feudy about it, especially when it comes to my reactions to the VMAs performance,” Hawkins said. “None of that was intended to incite a feud. I think that Yungblud is a very well-connected and, as such, dangerous artist. He’s an individual who is not the sort of bear you’d go round poking.”

Hawkins expanded on his critique of the performance, particularly his concerns about the use of autotune and Yungblud’s artistic background.

“But I think that when there’s real-time pitch correction happening and stuff like that, and the other observations I made about the overall delivery of it… you’re talking about somebody that came from musical theatre via Disney and is now being lauded as the future of rock,” he continued. “And if they have real-time pitch correction and that kind of background, I think it’s OK to be a bit skeptical about it.”

He defended his stance, emphasizing his right to share honest opinions within the reaction community. “I know that’s not a very popular opinion but from the reaction community if you can’t say something negative about something that leaves you only one option available to you and that’s not how life works,” he said. “Everybody’s allowed to say whatever they want.”

Hawkins concluded by framing his critique as a broader reflection on the direction of rock music. “I’m not slagging him off because… I don’t even think I’m slagging it off actually,” he said. “I think I’m making a point that if the future of rock requires real-time pitch correction in a live environment rock is pretty f*****, isn’t it?”

Hawkins’ initial response to Yungblud’s VMAs tribute generated significant online discussion. His comments came after his reaction video to the performance.

The controversy stems from Yungblud’s appearance at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, where he led a heartfelt tribute to Ozzy Osbourne. According to Rock Sound, the medley featured “Crazy Train,” “Changes,” and “Mama, I’m Coming Home,” with Yungblud performing alongside Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, and Nuno Bettencourt.

Wearing Ozzy’s cross as a tribute, Yungblud delivered an emotionally charged set that many fans and viewers described as moving and powerful. Several YouTube viewers even called it the best performance of the night, noting that the emotional intensity brought tears to both the audience and performers, including Steven Tyler.

Despite widespread praise, the performance also attracted criticism over Yungblud’s vocals. Social media users debated whether his singing was fully in tune, with some questioning the authenticity of the live performance.

However, Hawkins’ claims about Yungblud’s background in musical theatre and Disney remain unsubstantiated. No public evidence supports these assertions; Yungblud is primarily recognized for his raw, emotive rock performances rather than any theatrical or Disney affiliations.

As of now, neither Yungblud nor his representatives have issued a public response to Hawkins’ comments about the VMAs performance or his remarks on pitch correction and Yungblud’s musical origins.