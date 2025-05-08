Kerry King Reveals Why He Declined Dave Mustaine’s Megadeth Offer

Kerry King has addressed a historical moment in metal history in a recent Bangers Open Air interview. The former Slayer guitarist discussed his past opportunity to join Megadeth as second guitarist alongside Dave Mustaine.

“So when I caught — I don’t even remember how I heard that he wanted me to play second guitar to him. But I was flattered because even back then I thought he was awesome,” King recalled.

“I’m sure I probably did [think about leaving Slayer to play with Megadeth], but [Slayer] is where I belong,” he continued. “And in hindsight, I absolutely made the right choice ’cause me and Dave would’ve butted heads like no tomorrow.”

“It’s just his personality. I mean, look how people have been in his band. Fifty? And that’s not me down talking Mustaine,” King added. “I like hanging with him for 20 minutes, and then you go away and ‘I’ll see you in a year.”

The decision to remain with Slayer shaped the trajectory of both bands for decades to come.

Slayer’s Formation And Impact

Metal historians at Mabumbe documented King’s co-founding of Slayer in 1981. The band went on to become one of the most influential forces in heavy metal history. Their groundbreaking albums ‘Reign in Blood’ and ‘Seasons in the Abyss’ revolutionized the genre.

King’s guitar work and songwriting defined Slayer’s signature sound. This contribution elevated them to ‘Big Four’ status alongside Metallica, Megadeth, and Anthrax.

Recent Career Developments

Premier Guitar revealed King’s latest musical venture following Slayer’s final 2019 performance. His debut solo album ‘From Hell I Rise’ marks his first major project since Slayer’s retirement.

The new release showcases King’s commitment to aggressive metal music. He maintains the intensity of his Slayer days while exploring fresh creative territories.

Legacy And Influence

Arrow Lords of Metal highlighted King’s far-reaching influence beyond his technical prowess. His distinctive playing style and songwriting approach have inspired countless metal musicians.

His choice to remain with Slayer instead of joining Megadeth enriched thrash metal’s development. This decision allowed both bands to create their unique paths in the genre’s evolution.