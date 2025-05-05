Kerry King Sets Age, Attitude Rules For New Solo Band Members

Former Slayer guitarist Kerry King has outlined his specific criteria for selecting members of his new solo band in a recent interview with Sweetwater. The veteran metal musician stressed the importance of working with peers in his age group and maintaining a drama-free environment.

“I wanted, first and foremost, it to be a friend of mine, in my age group,” King stated. “I don’t have anything against people like… I don’t even have an example, ’cause I don’t pay attention that much, but somebody my age getting in a band with somebody 25. I’ve got nothing against it; I just didn’t wanna do that.”

“I wanted us to look like a cohesive group of people. And first and foremost, it was a friendship,” he continued. “No divas, no drama backstage. We get done playing, and if somebody messes up, we’ll all make fun of ’em. It’s a good environment, man. I’m having a f*cking blast.”

King’s emphasis on chemistry and camaraderie has led to the formation of a powerful lineup. This marks a significant chapter in his post-Slayer career.

All-Star Lineup

The Spokesman-Review revealed King’s assembly of a formidable group of seasoned musicians. The lineup includes Death Angel vocalist Mark Osegueda and former Vio-lence and Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel.

The rhythm section features Hellyeah bassist Kyle Sanders and former Testament drummer Paul Bostaph. This combination creates a lineup that embodies King’s vision for experienced performers.

New Album Release

Chaos Zine documented King’s solo debut with the album ‘From Hell I Rise’ in 2024. The release showcases standout tracks like ‘Idle Hands’ and ‘Residue.’

The album represents King’s first major musical output since Slayer’s conclusion. It demonstrates his unwavering commitment to heavy metal’s aggressive sound.

Upcoming Tour

Blabbermouth announced King’s upcoming European tour in 2025. The tour starts on July 29 in Frankfurt. This lineup shows King’s ability to bridge different generations of metal while maintaining his preference for working with contemporaries in his own band.