Kirk Hammett Admires Younger Guitarists

In a recent interview with Metal Hammer, Metallica’s lead guitarist Kirk Hammett shared insights about the current generation of guitar players. Louder Sound reported the veteran musician’s candid thoughts about emerging talent and his own abilities.

“I see a lot of [people on YouTube] and I’m frigging impressed,” Hammett said. “There are some amazing players out there, where I’m just shaking my head like, ‘Why aren’t these guys working? Why aren’t they recording?’ But then I think… maybe they can’t. Maybe they have jobs, or families, or something they can’t leave behind.”

“I should be a lot better than I am,” he continued. “I see some of these younger guitar players and I’m like, ‘Where did I go wrong?’ Ha ha!”

These reflective comments reveal the mindset of one of metal’s most established guitarists. Hammett observes the evolving landscape of guitar virtuosity in the digital age with genuine interest.

Early Career And Influence

Hammett’s path to Metallica began in the early 1980s. He first co-founded the influential thrash metal band Exodus. His performances with Exodus caught Metallica’s attention during shared concert bills. This led to his recruitment as Dave Mustaine’s replacement in 1983.

This transition became a defining moment in metal history. Hammett’s distinctive playing style helped shape Metallica’s signature sound for decades.

Songwriting Legacy

Hammett has made significant contributions to Metallica’s songwriting process throughout his career. He adapted an Exodus riff for Metallica’s ‘Creeping Death.’ This demonstrated his ability to bring fresh ideas to the band’s composition process.

His creative influence peaked with ‘Enter Sandman.’ His foundational melody helped create one of Metallica’s most recognizable hits from The Black Album. This song cemented the band’s mainstream success.

Modern Perspective

Hammett’s observations about younger guitarists highlight a significant shift in musical talent development. The digital age has transformed how new players emerge and gain recognition. His humble acknowledgment of today’s emerging talents shows his continued engagement with the evolution of his craft.

His perspective carries special weight. Hammett has experienced multiple eras of metal guitar playing firsthand. His journey spans from the early thrash scene to today’s landscape of YouTube virtuosos.