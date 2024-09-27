Josh Freese Jokingly Nominates New Guitarist For Jane’s Addiction To Replace Dave Navarro

Corey Feldman’s guitar solo in his new song ‘The Joke’ has sparked widespread discussion online since his 2024 summer tour with Limp Bizkit began. Recently, Foo Fighters’ Josh Freese joined the talks by humorously commenting on Feldman’s guitar skills in an Instagram Story.

Freese shared a mock ‘breaking news’ post, saying, “Corey Feldman is now the new Jane’s Addiction guitar player.”

Rumors circulated online, suggesting that Feldman didn’t actually perform the solo in the song and was only pretending to play guitar during live performances. In response, Fred Durst joined Feldman on stage during an August show to see if the rumors were true.

After watching him play multiple times, Durst told the audience, “He’s f*ckin’ doing it!” However, the debate over Feldman’s guitar playing continued, to which he responded, “I guess the biggest compliment is that people are like, ‘There’s no way you’re shredding like that – it’s got to be fake!’”

The singer told Guitar World, “People say I was ‘lip-syncing the guitar,’ which is a new one to me. I didn’t even know you could do that! If I was playing with my tongue, that would work pretty well!”

Denying any fakery, he added, “‘The Joke’ is literally my new single. It was specifically written for this tour because of the trolls and haters I’ve had to deal with throughout my music career, who refuse to believe that my music is legitimate.”

Corey Feldman first rose to fame alongside Corey Haim as the Two Coreys in the 1980s and launched his solo music career in 1994 with his debut album, ‘Love Left.’