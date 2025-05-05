Ronnie Radke Issues Warning To Sebastian Bach And Eddie Trunk Over Allegations

Falling In Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke made serious allegations and warnings in a video posted on Instagram. He specifically addressed Eddie Trunk, Sebastian Bach, and others about their associations with guitarist Brent Woods.

“I just want to remind everybody that Brent Woods, the guitar player, is a pedophile. And Eddie Trunk, you are a pedophile sympathizer, hanging out with Brent Woods and knowing he’s hanging out with 16 year old girls sitting next to him,” Radke stated in his video.

“Sebastian Bach, you guys all went private. So nobody can comment on your Instagram because I was calling out Brent Woods being a pedophile and you being a pedophile sympathizer,” he continued. “So what do you do? You double down and bring him on stage for his birthday at the Monsters of Rock cruise.”

“If I ever see you guys in person during a f*cking single thing you’ll ever do to my face, I swear to God, I dare you,” Radke warned. “Don’t think I have forgotten. Wait ’till I see you in person.”

Radke’s confrontational message included a caption mentioning other figures in the music industry, including Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers and Chris Motionless.

This latest controversy adds to Radke’s history of public confrontations. His pattern of outspoken behavior and high-profile disputes continues to define his presence in the music industry.

History Of Controversies

Research by Campus Times revealed Radke’s established reputation for initiating public feuds. He particularly targets other bands within the metalcore scene, making confrontation a defining characteristic of his public persona.

His disputes frequently escalate to personal attacks. This pattern is evident in his recent social media activities and public statements against fellow musicians and industry figures.

Musical Journey

The Metal Verse documented Radke’s unique path in music. He formed Falling In Reverse during his time in prison, marking a pivotal moment in his career.

The band achieved its breakthrough with the debut album ‘The Drug in Me Is You’ in 2011. Epitaph Records noted this release established Falling in Reverse as a significant force in the post-hardcore scene.

Recent Developments

The current conflict with Bach and Trunk exemplifies Radke’s ongoing series of public confrontations. His outspoken approach continues to draw attention within the rock music community.

These new allegations and warnings follow Radke’s established pattern of direct confrontation. He maintains his position as one of rock music’s most controversial personalities.