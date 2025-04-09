News

Carlos Cavazo Defends Yngwie Malmsteen’s Reputation, Cites Industry Treatment

Former Quiet Riot guitarist Carlos Cavazo discussed Yngwie Malmsteen’s reputation in a recent interview with Masters Of Shred. The conversation explored Malmsteen’s early experiences in the American music scene.

“Probably so, because he is an amazing player. He’s an amazingly gifted person. And I know a lot of people think he’s got an attitude, but when you’re that gifted… Genius is crazy,” Cavazo said.

“I actually did an interview for a book that coming out with about him, and they interviewed me for that,” he continued. “And I remember he was asking me about how come people think he’s got an attitude. And he actually is a nice guy. He is, but when he came to America, a lot of people were kind of mean to him, I think. And he didn’t take it too well. I think some people in this industry they kind of can be edgy. When you’re an artist, artists have weird behavior.”

Cavazo’s observations illuminate a significant period in Malmsteen’s career. His early years in America featured both extraordinary achievements and personal struggles.

American Debut And Recognition

Mike Varney of Shrapnel Records discovered Malmsteen’s talent through a demo tape in February 1983, as documented by Guitar Player Magazine. This discovery opened the door to Malmsteen’s American music career.

The Swedish guitarist made his mark through collaborations with Steeler and Alcatrazz. He contributed to Alcatrazz’s debut album ‘No Parole from Rock ‘n’ Roll’ and their live album ‘Live Sentence.’

Career Milestones

Premier Guitar noted Malmsteen’s achievement in 1988. He joined Eric Clapton as one of the first artists to receive a signature Fender Stratocaster.

His 1984 solo debut ‘Rising Force’ transformed his career trajectory. The album earned both critical praise and commercial success despite industry challenges.

Musical Impact And Legacy

Louder Sound highlighted Malmsteen’s pioneering role in neoclassical metal. His style drew inspiration from classical composers like J.S. Bach and Nicolo Paganini. He also incorporated influences from rock legends Ritchie Blackmore and Jimi Hendrix.

His distinctive guitar technique and intricate musical arrangements have shaped countless musicians. He stands as a pioneer in technical metal guitar playing.

