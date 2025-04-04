Kirk Hammett Reveals The Metallica Song That Made Him And James Hetfield Tear Up

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett shared a touching moment from the band’s collaboration with Lou Reed in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. The discussion focused on their 2011 album ‘Lulu’ and its emotional impact on the band members.

“That album means so much to me for a number of reasons. The lyrics are amazing. It’s poetry from track to track,” Hammett said. “I’m a huge Lou Reed fan. To be able to hang out with him and work with him musically meant so much.”

“I remember when Lou said, ‘I have a song for you, and I want this to be on the album,'” Hammett continued. “And he played it for James and I. And by the end of the song, I looked at James, and James looked at me, and we both had tears in our eyes. Then Lou Reed came in and saw us both crying in the kitchen. He’s smiling, and he said, ‘I got you, didn’t I?'”

The song ‘Junior Dad’ holds particular significance for Hammett. He admits he still cannot listen to it without being moved to tears.

This emotional revelation provides a rare glimpse into the unique creative process of the ‘Lulu’ project. The collaboration marked a significant departure from both artists’ usual recording approaches.

Unconventional Recording Process

Insights from Blabbermouth revealed that Metallica served as Reed’s backing band. The songs were often completed in just a few takes, contrasting sharply with the band’s typically meticulous recording process.

The sessions maintained a spontaneous nature that allowed organic development of the material. Hammett successfully convinced Reed to include guitar solos on two tracks, adding a distinctive metal edge to the experimental project.

Creative Freedom And Experimentation

WMMR highlighted how the recording sessions departed from Metallica’s standard approach. The band moved away from their usual extensive rehearsals and multiple takes.

The creative freedom yielded a unique fusion of Reed’s poetic sensibilities and Metallica’s musical prowess. Songs were captured in their raw, emotional state instead of receiving excessive polish.

Legacy Of The Collaboration

Loudwire documented how the ‘Lulu’ project exemplifies the artistic chemistry between Reed and Metallica. This connection shines particularly bright in emotionally charged tracks like ‘Junior Dad.’

The album’s influence continues to resonate with band members years later. Hammett’s recent revelations demonstrate how the collaborative process created genuine emotional bonds beyond typical musical partnerships.