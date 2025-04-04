Tracii Guns Criticizes Skid Row’s Decision To Reject Bach Reunion

L.A. Guns founder Tracii Guns discussed the situation between Skid Row and their former frontman Sebastian Bach in a recent interview with Chuck Shute. The guitarist highlighted the significant financial opportunities the band might be missing due to their reluctance to work with Bach.

“I hate to bring up Skid Row and Sebastian Bach because I love all those guys. Love them together and love them separate,” Guns said. “But the guys in the band their point of view is that Sebastian to them is a sh*t head and then Sebastian’s point of view is like, ‘Well they wanted a David Lee Roth type of guy.'”

“My point of view is don’t ever leave that kind of f*cking money on the table,” he continued. “What the f*ck is wrong with all of you? Seriously, no joke. I’m not making a joke or a funny haha.”

“They don’t ever have to even see Sebastian to go and perform live and to make millions of dollars not just a million bucks millions of dollars,” Guns explained. “Skid Row was a high impact band. They make pretty decent money now. Even not having a singer, they make pretty decent money. I think the excitement for good 200 shows over three years, no problem man, arenas for sure.”

These comments emerge amid ongoing discussions about a potential reunion. The situation highlights the complex dynamics affecting the band’s history and future prospects.

Band’s Current Stance

Findings from Ultimate Classic Rock reveal that Skid Row’s core members have definitively ruled out a Bach reunion. Dave ‘Snake’ Sabo and Scotti Hill made this decision unanimously with other current members. Personal happiness and past experiences drove their choice.

The band declined substantial financial offers for a reunion. Sabo emphasized that financial gain does not factor into their decision-making process.

Recent Lineup Changes

WMMR noted that Skid Row faced a transition period after Erik Grönwall’s departure due to health issues. Lzzy Hale stepped in as a temporary solution for several shows.

The band actively searches for a permanent replacement. They have expanded their options to include female vocalists for the first time in their history.

Bach’s Perspective

Loudwire shared Bach’s optimistic outlook on a potential reunion. The former frontman believes miscommunication caused past conflicts rather than deeper issues.

Bach expressed willingness to resolve past misunderstandings. However, he has not yet taken concrete steps toward reconciliation. This position contrasts with the band’s current direction as they prepare to welcome their seventh lead singer.