News

Deep Purple Legend Ritchie Blackmore Facing Health Challenges At 79

Editorial Team
By Editorial Team 3 Min Read
Photo Credit: Ritchie Blackmore/Instagram

Candice Night, wife of legendary guitarist Ritchie Blackmore, revealed concerning health updates about the Deep Purple co-founder in a recent interview with Total Rock. The guitarist will turn 80 on April 14th. His cardiologist has advised him to avoid air travel following a heart attack approximately 18 months ago.

“As far as flying anywhere right now, Ritchie has actually been told by his cardiologist not to get in a plane,” Night disclosed. “He had a heart attack about a year and a half ago. He’s got six stents.”

“I can’t believe he’s gonna be 80 on April 14th, which is crazy, but he doesn’t look it, still doesn’t act it, but eventually medical things wind up catching up with you,” she continued. “So we’ve gotta make sure we keep him happy and healthy. And he’s dealing with gout and some arthritic things.”

“And, of course, his back has always been an issue for years,” Night added. “So it’s getting harder for him — it’s tricky — but, hey, I’ve seen people younger than him in wheelchairs on stage doing what they do. So I think he probably doesn’t want people to see him that way.”

Blackmore’s health challenges have created significant changes in his musical activities and future plans.

Rainbow’s Future

Photo Credit: Ronnie Romero/Instagram

Rainbow vocalist Ronnie Romero shared insights with Metal Wani. He confirmed the band’s inactive status due to Blackmore’s health conditions and advancing age.

This development marks the end of an era for the legendary rock band. The group has no plans for future performances or new music releases.

Travel Restrictions

Photo Credit: Ritchie Blackmore/Instagram

The Highway Star revealed new details about Blackmore’s performance limitations. Future shows will only take place at venues within driving distance of his Long Island residence.

These travel restrictions have limited Blackmore’s performances to the northeastern United States. He can no longer perform for fans worldwide due to medical recommendations against air travel.

Medical Updates

Photo Credit: Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow/YouTube

Blabbermouth detailed Blackmore’s complex cardiac situation. Doctors placed six stents following his heart attack.

The guitarist maintains his positive spirit despite these challenges. He continues to focus on his health while adapting to new professional limitations.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Kirk Hammett Reveals The Metallica Song That Made Him And James Hetfield Tear Up
Next Article Hole Bassist Kristen Pfaff’s Cause Of Death And Net Worth

Trending

Fear Factory’s Dino Cazares Dismisses Metal Country Album Rumors

Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares addressed fan speculation on X (formerly Twitter). He initiated the

Godsmack Confirms Departure Of Long-Time Members Shannon Larkin And Tony Rombola

Shannon Larkin and Tony Rombola have officially left Godsmack after decades of service. Larkin revealed

Ronnie Radke Accuses Chris Motionless Of Musical Imitation

Falling In Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke called out Motionless In White vocalist Chris Motionless in

Sharon Osbourne Open To Black Sabbath Avatar Show Following ABBA Success

Sharon Osbourne discussed the possibility of a Black Sabbath hologram show in a recent interview

Shinedown’s Brent Smith Confirms New Album Coming In 2025

Brent Smith, Shinedown's frontman, has addressed fan inquiries about the band's upcoming album on Instagram.

Lost your password?