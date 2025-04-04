Deep Purple Legend Ritchie Blackmore Facing Health Challenges At 79

Candice Night, wife of legendary guitarist Ritchie Blackmore, revealed concerning health updates about the Deep Purple co-founder in a recent interview with Total Rock. The guitarist will turn 80 on April 14th. His cardiologist has advised him to avoid air travel following a heart attack approximately 18 months ago.

“As far as flying anywhere right now, Ritchie has actually been told by his cardiologist not to get in a plane,” Night disclosed. “He had a heart attack about a year and a half ago. He’s got six stents.”

“I can’t believe he’s gonna be 80 on April 14th, which is crazy, but he doesn’t look it, still doesn’t act it, but eventually medical things wind up catching up with you,” she continued. “So we’ve gotta make sure we keep him happy and healthy. And he’s dealing with gout and some arthritic things.”

“And, of course, his back has always been an issue for years,” Night added. “So it’s getting harder for him — it’s tricky — but, hey, I’ve seen people younger than him in wheelchairs on stage doing what they do. So I think he probably doesn’t want people to see him that way.”

Blackmore’s health challenges have created significant changes in his musical activities and future plans.

Rainbow’s Future

Rainbow vocalist Ronnie Romero shared insights with Metal Wani. He confirmed the band’s inactive status due to Blackmore’s health conditions and advancing age.

This development marks the end of an era for the legendary rock band. The group has no plans for future performances or new music releases.

Travel Restrictions

The Highway Star revealed new details about Blackmore’s performance limitations. Future shows will only take place at venues within driving distance of his Long Island residence.

These travel restrictions have limited Blackmore’s performances to the northeastern United States. He can no longer perform for fans worldwide due to medical recommendations against air travel.

Medical Updates

Blabbermouth detailed Blackmore’s complex cardiac situation. Doctors placed six stents following his heart attack.

The guitarist maintains his positive spirit despite these challenges. He continues to focus on his health while adapting to new professional limitations.