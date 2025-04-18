Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante Embraces Historic Grammy Recognition

In a recent interview with ABC News, Spiritbox vocalist Courtney LaPlante discussed her consecutive Grammy nominations for Best Metal Performance. Her nominations have created a milestone since no woman or woman-fronted band has won in this category.

“I feel a little bit of pressure. But I feel less pressure now,” LaPlante said. “Because there’s people I realize that I can look to as heroes.”

“So, yes, maybe a woman’s band hasn’t won, but Lzzy Hale won it when it was a Rock category, and that’s someone I look up to,” she continued. “She did it, so I can do it. I’m trying to be more comfortable and not be so self-deprecating about my accomplishments.”

LaPlante’s Grammy journey exemplifies a broader transformation in the metal music landscape. Her success particularly highlights the growing female representation in the genre.

Recent Grammy Recognition

Loudwire reported that LaPlante earned her latest nomination for Spiritbox’s track ‘Cellar Door’ at the 2025 Grammy Awards. This recognition followed her first nomination in 2020, solidifying her position as a consecutive nominee in the Best Metal Performance category.

Gojira claimed the 2025 award for ‘Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!).’ LaPlante’s social media response showed professionalism and genuine respect for her fellow nominees.

Memorable Grammy Moments

Chaoszine documented a notable moment during the 2025 Grammy ceremony. A red carpet interviewer mistook LaPlante for fellow nominee Poppy. She transformed this potentially awkward situation into an evening highlight with her humorous response.

Her graceful handling of the spotlight demonstrated authenticity. This approach has strengthened her connection with fans and industry peers.

Growing Female Representation

Audio Ink Radio highlighted the historic female presence in the 2025 Grammy metal categories. The nominations included Poppy, Marina Viotta with Gojira, and St. Vincent.

Women’s visibility in metal continues to grow beyond traditional boundaries. LaPlante’s consecutive nominations have created new opportunities for future female metal musicians.