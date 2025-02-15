Mike Stringer: The Story of the Mastermind Behind Spiritbox

Mike Stringer is a Canadian guitarist from Victoria, British Columbia. He started playing guitar at a young age and became a touring musician at just 16. His early career included a stint in the band iwrestledabearonce, where he played alongside Courtney LaPlante. She would later become his wife and bandmate in Spiritbox.

The Birth of Spiritbox

Mike and Courtney decided to leave iwrestledabearonce in 2017 and start their own band. They wanted to create music that felt real and didn’t follow strict rules. This led to the formation of Spiritbox in October 2017.

At first, Spiritbox was just a two-person project, but over time, it grew into a full band. The current lineup includes:

Courtney LaPlante – Vocals

Mike Stringer – Guitar

Zev Rose – Drums

Josh Gilbert – Bass

The band became popular quickly thanks to their mix of metalcore, progressive metal, and electronic elements. Instead of relying on traditional promotion, they used the internet and music videos to build a fanbase before starting live shows in 2020.

Breakthrough and Success

Spiritbox’s first EP, ‘Spiritbox,’ came out in 2017. It was followed by ‘Singles Collection’ in 2019. Their first full-length album, ‘Eternal Blue’ (2021), became a major success. The album hit #13 on the US Billboard 200 and featured some of their biggest songs, like:

‘Rule of Nines’

‘Holy Roller’

‘Circle with Me’

After ‘Eternal Blue’, they released more music, including:

‘Rotoscope’ (2022)

‘The Fear of Fear’ (2023)

Their second album, ‘Tsunami Sea,’ set to be released on March 7, 2025

Spiritbox has also worked with artists outside the metal world, including Illenium and Megan Thee Stallion.

Mike Stringer’s Approach to Songwriting

Mike has always wanted Spiritbox to evolve. In December 2021, after spending two years working on ‘Eternal Blue,’ he and Courtney went to the Hallway Studios with Dan Braunstein to write new material. Instead of planning a specific sound, they focused on making music freely. This process led to the ‘Rotoscope EP,’ featuring songs like:

‘Rotoscope’

‘Sew Me Up’

‘Hysteria’

Mike doesn’t worry about keeping Spiritbox’s sound the same. He believes that change is important and doesn’t like staying in a comfort zone.

He isn’t worried over changing the band’s sound either. He says, “It’s been interesting reading some of the feedback over the past couple days, and seeing some people express concern that the bands sound will change, and that what they enjoyed about it has been lost. This change actually makes me very happy, as it’s never been my goal to pump out the same thing over and over, and live within a comfort zone. I don’t ever plan out what the future holds for the band sonically, and that’s what really excites me about it, and about the project in general.”

His Guitar Style and Gear

Mike’s guitar playing is a mix of heavy, low-tuned riffs and clean, ambient textures. He focuses on keeping his chord progressions simple while adding depth through layering different sounds.

His setup includes:

Aristides guitars (used since 2017)

Evertune bridges (for tuning stability)

Neural DSP plugins (Archetype: Nolly) for recording

Neural DSP Quad Cortex for live performances

Omega Granophyre amp model

For tuning, he drops to F#, using a .73 gauge string on the low end and a .10 gauge string on the high end. He also likes adding pick scrapes and harmonics, inspired by bands like Gojira and Tony Danza Tap Dance Extravaganza.

Spiritbox’s Future

Spiritbox is still growing with their second album ‘Tsunami Sea’ coming in March 2025. Mike’s focus remains on writing music naturally and avoiding creative limits.

Mike Stringer’s Net Worth

Mike Stringer’s exact net worth is unknown, but it’s estimated to be between $100,000 and $1 million.