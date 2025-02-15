Tommy Lee: 2025 Is A Disaster

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee is fed up with how the new year is unfolding. Taking to Instagram, he vented about the chaos that has already unfolded just two months into 2025.

“This whole new year has been a such a f*cking sh*tshow!!!! From presidents, to wildfires, storms, multiple airplane crashes, multiple deaths i could go on and on,” he wrote. Lee then joked that maybe all the bad events were just getting out of the way early. “F*ck I was thinking maybe we’re just getting all the bad shit out of the way at the beginning of the year so we can get on to having some fun already…. So f*ck this… We’ve decided to start our new year celebrations March 1st is the new New Year!!!!”

Fires, Crashes, and Chaos

His frustration isn’t without reason. In early January, wildfires destroyed several homes, including those of Lee, Anthrax’s Scott Ian, RATM’s Brad Wilk, and Joe Bonamassa. Lee and his wife, Brittany Furlan, were forced to evacuate. “We were evacuated last night. The fire is 0% contained. Praying for a miracle,” Brittany shared at the time. Fueled by Santa Ana winds, the fires spread rapidly and lasted for weeks.

February brought more tragedy when Vince Neil’s plane crashed at Scottsdale Airport on the 11th. The collision killed one person and left three others injured, including Neil’s girlfriend, Rain, who suffered five broken ribs. Though Neil was not on board, the incident left the runway shut down for hours.

With so much happening in such a short time, Lee’s frustration is understandable—whether the rest of 2025 will get better is uncertain.