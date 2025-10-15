Neal Schon Posts Proof of Jonathan Cain’s Exit from Journey

Neal Schon has released video evidence showing Jonathan Cain announcing his departure from Journey, following a recent denial from Cain’s spokesperson. The Journey guitarist shared a clip from Cain’s latest interview on X (formerly Twitter).

In the interview, Cain talked about his upcoming projects and confirmed his plan to leave the band after their next tour. “I’m coming with an EP at the end of the year,” Cain said. “Then, of course, we go on the Journey tour in 2026 – on our farewell Journey tour. So, I’ll be saying goodbye to that.”

Schon added his own remarks to the video post, clarifying Cain’s timeline and outlining his own vision for the band’s future. “Jon is committed to playing 26/27 then he says his ministry is calling,” Schon commented. “Of course I’ll continue Journey music / plus.”

This latest update comes just a day after Schon first announced Cain’s departure. Cain’s spokesperson later refuted the claim, asserting that Cain is still an active member of Journey.

The ministry work Cain mentioned ties to his faith-based music career, which he has pursued since 2016. According to the SF Chronicle, Cain recently previewed a new single titled “No One Else,” a tribute to the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, who was assassinated in September 2025. Cain expressed that the song was meant to honor Kirk’s Christian nationalist movement and faith-based activism.

The public tension between Schon and Cain is familiar to Journey fans. Classic Rock 107.7 reported that the two have frequently clashed over financial and management issues in recent years. Cain previously accused Schon of excessive spending on luxury accommodations and private flights, claiming such costs hurt the band’s ability to pay staff.

Their ongoing conflict is complicated by their equal ownership stakes — each holding 50% of the band’s assets — which has long fueled disputes over control and direction.

Despite the uncertainty about Cain’s position, Schon has reassured fans that Journey will go on. The SF Chronicle reported that Schon said Journey is “nowhere near done” and plans to keep touring for at least a few more years. He also shared optimism that the band’s next tour will be a strong one. Official details and dates for the 2026–2027 farewell tour have not yet been announced.