What Happened To Erin Everly: Axl Rose’s Obsessive Former Wife

Erin Everly was Axl Rose’s first wife and the inspiration for ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine.’ Her life was tied to Guns N’ Roses during their rise to fame. But their relationship was filled with jealousy, fights, and legal battles. Today, she lives far from the spotlight. Here’s what happened to her.

Erin Everly’s Early Life and Famous Family

Erin Everly was born on November 8, 1965, in Los Angeles, California. She came from a well-known entertainment family. Her father, Don Everly, was part of the famous rock duo The Everly Brothers. Her mother, Venetia Stevenson, was a British actress who later worked in fashion design.

Erin had two siblings named Stacy and Edan. Her parents divorced in 1970 mainly due to her father’s struggles with drug addiction. She grew up around the music industry and later became a model. She then moved to New York City before returning to Los Angeles.

Meeting Axl Rose and Becoming His Muse

Erin met Axl Rose at a Los Angeles party in 1986 when she was 19. At the time, Axl was still trying to make it as a rock star. The two quickly became close, and Erin moved to Los Angeles to be with him.

Their relationship inspired Guns N’ Roses’ 1988 hit ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine.’ The song’s lyrics describe Erin’s smile and eyes, and she even appeared in the music video. It became one of the band’s biggest songs, earning an MTV Video Music Award for Best Rock Song in 1989. Today, the video has nearly 2 billion views on YouTube.

Erin also appeared in another Guns N’ Roses music video, ‘It’s So Easy‘ (1987), but this one was never officially released. The video included bondage scenes.

A Jealous and Explosive Relationship

Erin and Axl’s relationship was also filled with jealousy and fights. In one famous incident, Axl punched David Bowie after accusing him of flirting with Erin on the ‘It’s So Easy’ video set in 1989. Axl even threatened to kill Bowie, but later that night, they made up and went drinking together.

Their arguments often turned physical. Friends of the band knew about the fights, and some claimed that Erin’s screaming while defending herself from Axl was recorded in a Great White song on their 1992 album ‘Psycho City.’

Axl’s paranoia went even further. Erin later claimed that he removed all the doors in her apartment so he could watch her at all times. He also believed he was possessed by the spirit of Led Zeppelin’s drummer, John Bonham, and even accused Erin of killing their children in a past life.

A Short and Troubled Marriage

After dating for four years, Axl and Erin married on April 28, 1990, at Cupid’s Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. But their marriage was doomed from the start. Axl wanted an annulment just 48 hours later.

Four months into their marriage, Erin suffered a miscarriage, which made things even worse between them. Around the same time, Axl was involved in a bottle-throwing incident with a neighbor. This led to the inspiration for the Guns N’ Roses song ‘Right Next Door to Hell.’

The couple divorced after 10 months, and their marriage was officially annulled. Years later, Axl admitted, “Erin and I treated each other like crap… Sometimes we treated each other great, because the children in us were best friends. But then there were other times when we just messed up each other’s lives completely.”

Legal Battles and Abuse Allegations

In 1994, Erin sued Axl Rose, accusing him of physical and emotional abuse. She claimed that his violent outbursts made their relationship unbearable. The lawsuit ended in a settlement outside of court for an undisclosed amount.

That same year, People Magazine published a story about Axl’s history of abusive relationships, including a legal battle with his next girlfriend, supermodel Stephanie Seymour.

Life After Axl: New Relationships and Arrest

After her time with Axl, Erin had relationships with several famous men, including:

David Arquette (actor)

Anthony Kiedis (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

Donovan Jerome Leitch (musician, son of Donovan)

Matthew Nelson (musician)

Matthew Klyn (businessman)

In 1997, Erin married Jack Portman, a businessman and architect. They had three children:

Easan (born 1996)

Eres (born 2000)

Esper (born 2009)

Their marriage lasted until 2006.

In 2010, Erin made headlines again when she was arrested for domestic violence after allegedly attacking Matthew Klyn with a knife.

Selling Axl Rose Memorabilia

In 2013, Erin decided to sell personal items from her time with Axl. Through Julien’s Auctions, she sold:

Love letters from Axl

Handwritten song lyrics

Candid photos

Axl’s flannel from the “Welcome to the Jungle” video

Their marriage certificate and wedding video

Where is Erin Everly Now?

As of 2025, Erin Everly reportedly lives in Atlanta, Georgia, far from public attention.

In 2011, fans spotted Erin at a Guns N’ Roses concert in Atlanta. This sparked rumors that Axl avoided playing in the city for years to stay away from her.

Her old website once had a message saying she wanted to live a private life, asking fans to respect her family’s privacy. Since then, she’s stayed out of the public eye.