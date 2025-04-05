Ronnie Radke Dismisses Claims Of Copying Motionless In White’s Band Name

Falling In Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke has addressed accusations about copying Motionless In White’s band name on Instagram. A fan sparked the discussion by pointing out the similarity of using ‘IN’ in both band names. The fan suggested that Falling In Reverse had copied Motionless In White’s naming convention.

“Motionless ‘IN’ White formed 2004. Falling ‘IN’ Reverse formed 2008. Proof that Ronnie copied their band name,” the fan commented.

“Escape The Fate [Ronnie Radke’s first band] formed in 2003. Buddy you forgot about that one,” Radke responded, addressing the accusation.

The exchange sheds light on Falling In Reverse’s formation and Radke’s journey in the music industry.

Band Name Evolution

Research from Last.fm revealed Falling In Reverse’s original identity. The band first emerged as From Behind These Walls during Radke’s time in prison.

Radke later changed the name to Falling In Reverse. This decision reflected his personal journey and musical transformation after leaving Escape The Fate.

Recent Success

Epitaph Records documented the band’s remarkable achievements in recent years. Their album ‘Popular Monster’ has made a significant impact on the modern rock scene.

The record earned multiple RIAA-certified gold singles. This success validated Radke’s artistic direction since forming the band.

Historical Context

Wikipedia records show Radke’s musical career began in 2003 with Escape The Fate. This predated both Motionless In White and Falling In Reverse.

The timeline provides clear evidence against the copying allegations. Radke had established himself in the scene before Motionless In White formed in 2004.