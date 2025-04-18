James Hetfield Reflects On Bay Area Thrash, Jokes About Kirk Hammett

Little Punk People’s YouTube channel recently featured a resurfaced interview with Metallica frontman James Hetfield. In this discussion, shared by Rockplus on Instagram, Hetfield shared his thoughts about the Bay Area thrash scene.

“Oh my God. There are tons of them. Well, Exodus for sure. We grew up with those guys in the Bay area,” Hetfield said. “Well, we stole their guitar player, too [laughs]. But I think they are great.”

“And Testament. A lot of bands in the Bay area,” he continued. “A lot of thrash stuff. I just think even before that… Yeah, there’s thrash. But punk rock was kind of the beginning of it for me. Motörhead, kind of thrashy but rock and roll. But I loved GBH and I still do. And I love Discharge a lot. That’s kind of really cool thrash music to me.”

Hetfield’s remarks about acquiring Kirk Hammett from Exodus highlight a crucial moment in thrash metal history that transformed both bands.

The Hammett Connection

A revelation from iHeart showed that James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich have no memory of their first meeting with Kirk Hammett. The guitarist first discovered Metallica through his Exodus bandmate Paul Baloff.

The pivotal transition took place in 1983. This move reshaped both bands’ trajectories and influenced the Bay Area metal scene.

Early Bay Area Connections

Coverage from Blabbermouth highlighted the deep connection between Exodus and Metallica in the early 1980s Bay Area thrash metal scene.

The bands’ mutual influence grew through shared performances during the genre’s early days.

Impact On Both Bands

Revolver Magazine documented the lasting effects of this personnel change. Metallica achieved global success with Hammett while Exodus maintained their significant role in the thrash metal community.

Viewers can find the complete interview on Little Punk People’s YouTube channel.