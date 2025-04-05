Poison Drummer Reveals Plans For 40th Anniversary Tour In 2026

Poison drummer Rikki Rockett shared the band’s future plans on The Rock is George Podcast. The veteran rock band is preparing for a special anniversary celebration to mark their four decades in music.

“Well, we’ve been in talks for a 2026 tour. It’d be a 40th-anniversary tour. We’ve talked about 40 shows for 40 years, maybe more who knows,” Rockett said.

“I think Poison’s kind of like on a 10-year plan like, ‘Let’s make it the 50th anniversary.’ Maybe we can do it, I hope so. I’m all for it,” he continued. “I have no reason to have Poison disband or go away. It doesn’t make sense like, ‘Why?’ Unless we’re just not doing a good job out there anymore, and at that point, we’ll know it. I’m not going to go out there and labor through a set trying we live the old times if I can’t pull it off.”

The band completed their most recent major tour in 2022. They co-headlined with Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe.

The potential 40th-anniversary tour announcement emerges as the band develops plans for their next milestone celebration.

Tour Scale And Commitment

Blabbermouth revealed the band’s commitment to perform at least 40 shows during the anniversary tour. Additional dates may be added based on audience demand.

The band chose 40 shows to symbolize their years of existence. This initial commitment could expand as tour planning progresses.

Timeline And Band Activities

Loudwire noted that frontman Bret Michaels will dedicate 2025 to his solo projects. He plans to focus on his health before the 2026 reunion.

This schedule allows band members to pursue individual interests. They will have time to prepare thoroughly for the anniversary celebration.

Historical Significance

Ultimate Classic Rock highlighted the tour’s connection to Poison’s 1986 debut album ‘Look What the Cat Dragged In.’ This release launched their successful career in the glam metal scene.

The anniversary tour celebrates both the band’s longevity and their lasting impact on rock music.