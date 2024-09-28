Dino Cazares Defends His Role in Fear Factory Amid Backlash

Dino Cazares is facing criticism for his role in Fear Factory.

The guitarist responded on X to a comment from a user who called him a ‘narcissist.’

“Dino, I respect your skills as a player & a songwriter. That’s where it ends. I know you don’t give a f*ck; that’s how a typical narcissist operates. You’ve destroyed Fear Factory. It’s nothing more than a cover band with 1 original member. Rebuild some bridges with the boys,” the user wrote.

Cazares replied, “You think everything will be all peaches & cream if the band gets back together. No one ever thinks about how we feel because you don’t care about how we feel; you only want what you want. People change and want to move on with their lives to do their own thing; respect that.”

He also asked, “I would also like to know how I ruined the band. With that being said, no matter how much I’ve been f*cked over, I never can play the victim role. I leave that to other people who like to play the blame game. I’m a fighter for what I love, and you confuse my confidence with narcissism.”

When the user suggested bringing back Burton C. Bell for a ‘Demanufacture’ world tour, Cazares responded, “Explain to me how he can physically do it. I think most of you understand what I’m asking here.”

In response to a question about Raymond Herrera, Cazares said, “He quit playing more than a decade ago.”

Cazares was kicked out of Fear Factory in 2002 due to personal and legal disputes among band members. Conflicts over the band’s direction and business decisions caused his exit. Still, Cazares claims he had success and that the band struggled without him.

“I controlled FF up until I was kicked out in 2002 with great success. From 2002-2009, the three of them only put out 2 albums, and they couldn’t keep it together because they didn’t have a leader, and one of the guys was banging the other member’s wife,’ he said in an earlier post.

After his departure, Fear Factory continued with different lineups. Cazares rejoined the band in 2009, and fans welcomed his return. The band released new material aimed at recapturing their earlier sound.

Currently, the band plans to release a new album next year. Cazares confirmed that the band would release an album ‘for sure.’

Fear Factory released their latest album, ‘Aggression Continuum,’ in 2021, followed by a reissue of a classic album and a remix album.

