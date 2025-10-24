Ace Frehley Remembered in Emotional Message from Ex-Girlfriend Lara Cove

Ace Frehley’s former girlfriend, Lara Cove, shared a heartfelt tribute after the legendary guitarist’s passing. Posting on Instagram, Cove reflected on her memories with Frehley and the lasting influence his life and music had on everyone around him.

“This one’s a tough pill to swallow. I still can’t fathom that he’s no longer walking this earth — that his laughter, his light, and his music now live only in memory and in all of us who loved him,” Cove said. “What a gift it was to exist in the same lifetime as his magic. Grateful beyond words for every tender moment, every note, every spark he left behind.”

Cove ended her tribute by suggesting that she plans to share more memories in the future, emphasizing her ongoing appreciation for Frehley. “What follows is just the beginning — a small glimpse of the beauty, love, and music he shared with us all,” Cove continued. “More Ace love to follow… always.”

Frehley’s passing marks the close of a defining era in rock music, deeply affecting the generations of fans who grew up with his unmistakable sound. Understanding his life and the circumstances of his death adds important context to this moment of loss.

Ace Frehley passed away on October 16, 2025, at the age of 74. According to TMZ, he died due to complications from a fall in his home studio, which caused a brain bleed that led to hospitalization and ultimately life support before his death.

As a founding member of Kiss — the iconic rock band celebrated for its theatrical performances and signature makeup — Frehley embodied “The Spaceman” persona. His innovative guitar work helped define Kiss’s early success and secured the band’s place among the most influential in rock history.

After departing from Kiss in 1982, Frehley pursued a solo career that showcased his versatility as both a musician and songwriter. According to Legacy.com, he later reunited with the band for a major tour in the late 1990s, reintroducing his legendary stage presence to a new generation of fans.