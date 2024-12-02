News

Smashing Pumpkins’ Kiki Wong Fires Back At TikTok Influencer Label

Bihter Sevinc
By Bihter Sevinc 3 Min Read

In a recent interview with Revv Amps on YouTube, Kiki Wong of Smashing Pumpkins shared that she’s more than just a TikTok influencer.

The guitarist recalled her audition with the band, saying, “I threw my hat. I put my audition in and I got a call that said ‘There’s a Zoom call.’ Got on the Zoom call with the band and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, is this real?'” She explained that the audition involved a lot of conversation with Billy Corgan, particularly about Dimebag Darrell. “And ended up talking with Billy a lot about Dimebag Darrell. I was like, ‘This is so cool.'”

Wong further detailed her experience, stating, “There are like so many metal routes and then I got another call saying that you’ll be going to LA. Showed up to LA and at that point, I was just like, I’m just excited to be here to jam even if I just get to jam with them. I don’t even care. The fact that I get to like play with legends. It’s so cool.”

Reflecting on how quickly things happened, she explained, “I just played the audition, did my thing, and literally got a call the next day. It happened so fast. I really didn’t like… A lot of people don’t realize this about me, too. They see that I’ve been on social media. They think like, ‘Oh she’s just like a Tik Tok influencer’ but I’ve been doing music since 2010, playing real holes.”

She continued, “Playing gigs to no one. There was no one there sometimes and you’re still playing your heart out. It’s a full show. So, I’m 35 now. I have a baby, a one-year-old so I was like, ‘There’s no touring, it is not going to be in the books for me’ but having this opportunity… Everyone pulled through. My family pulled through, my boyfriend pulled through. He was so supportive and was like you have to do this.”

Wong was chosen in April 2024 from 10,000 applicants to become the Smashing Pumpkins’ live guitarist. Billy Corgan later revealed that he was already a fan before she applied.

“The truth is that it was a long, arduous road getting here,” Kiki had previously said of her journey. “I’ve experienced far more failures than successes, thousands of rejections for and handful of ‘we’ll sees,’ and even a point where I just gave up and didn’t even touch a guitar for almost three years. Hell, I even gave up on ever touring again, yet here I am.”

In June, Smashing Pumpkins kicked off their UK tour with Weezer in Birmingham, marking Wong’s first full show with the band.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda Opens Up About Emily Armstrong’s Path to the Band
Next Article Ron McGovney Reflects On His Last Metallica Show With Dave Mustaine

Trending

Sebastian Bach Chooses Family Over Touring After Recent Marital Troubles

Sebastian Bach is wrapping up his fall 2024 tour for his latest album, 'Child Within

Ranking 6 Heaviest Five Finger Death Punch Songs From Worst To Best

With nine full-length albums, Five Finger Death Punch sold millions and received gold/platinum certifications as

Wolfgang Van Halen Clarifies Why He Didn’t Get A ‘Honeymoon’ With His Wife Andraia Allsop

In a recent interview with Ryan McCredden of the I-Rock 93.5 radio station, Wolfgang Van

Mike Portnoy Shares ‘Overwhelming’ Emotions Over Dream Theater Reunion

Dream Theatre recently announced that Mike Portnoy would be reuniting with the band via Instagram.

Twisted Sister Were Among The Least Proficient Musicians, Producer Tom Werman Explains

In a recent interview with Songfacts, producer Tom Werman recalled his production for Twisted Sister

Lost your password?