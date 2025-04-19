Ted Nugent has addressed recent criticisms about his choice of performance venues in a new video statement on YouTube. The veteran rock musician responded directly to comments mocking his upcoming state fair appearances.

“We play the same in the barn as we do on stage in front of 80,000 people,” Nugent stated. “Like we’re going to do in July in Waukesha, Wisconsin.”

“Ted Nugent Band in Waukesha, Wisconsin, the state fair,” he continued. “People say, ‘He’s down to doing state fairs.’ You’re damn right I’m down to doing state fairs. It’s going to be awesome. I love state fairs. I get huge bags of money. I pay my team and my crew and my band. Everybody gets paid handsomely. I go home with a bag of money.”

Nugent’s defense of state fair performances reflects a broader trend in the music industry. Established artists increasingly embrace diverse venue choices.

State Fair Legacy

Records from the Illinois State Fair show the enduring importance of state fairs as major music venues. These events consistently attract tens of thousands of attendees to their grandstand shows.

State fairs have established themselves as a sustainable platform for both artists and organizers. They provide accessible entertainment to diverse audiences nationwide.

Venue Versatility

Setlist.fm documentation highlights Nugent’s diverse touring schedule. His performances span from intimate theater settings to large outdoor spaces.

This flexibility in venue selection showcases the artist’s dedication to fan engagement. He maintains consistent show quality regardless of the setting.

Tour Economics

Concert Archives has tracked Nugent’s successful touring strategy throughout his career. He maintains a steady performance schedule across various venue types.

State fair performances continue to offer substantial benefits for performers and their crews. These events simultaneously provide accessible entertainment options for local communities.