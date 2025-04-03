The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins Calls For Rock Music’s Modern Evolution

In a recent interview with Kerrang!, Justin Hawkins of The Darkness shared his perspective on rock music’s current state. The frontman addressed the genre’s need for contemporary evolution during the promotion of the band’s eighth album, ‘Dreams On Toast.’

“It’s about getting to a certain age and realizing that the world’s changing, and you’ve gotta change or that’s you f*cked, you get left behind,” Hawkins explained. “And that’s rock. It’s actually from the perspective of rock – rock is a middle-aged guy in a world full of people who are just generation… whatever the f*ck it is now, and it has to wake up and be part of it.”

“I think we restarted an interest in it, and some bands started doing it because of us, but a lot of that music has quite a retrospective approach,” he continued. “It doesn’t really push any boundaries, and it will always be sort of marginalized, until people start thinking about it differently and changing the way to perceive it.”

“It’s very misogynist, it’s very homophobic, it’s very white, it’s really niche in an old-fashioned way,” Hawkins added, emphasizing the need for change. “We need bands who do that kind of bombast and have that kind of approach to the composition, but with a lyric and with attitudes that aren’t f*cking from the ’80s.”

“I’m not saying that our album is that, but I’m saying that if [rock as a genre] wants to flourish and be the best again, it has to sort of pull its head out of its arse and realize that, yeah, Led Zeppelin existed, The Rolling Stones existed, AC/DC existed, but you have to do that for now. That’s what we are. I think that’s why we’re doing Wembley,” he concluded.

The Darkness continues to push boundaries in their musical journey. These statements emerge at a crucial moment as they challenge rock music conventions.

New Album Release

AXS TV highlighted the March 28, 2025 release of ‘Dreams on Toast.’ The album showcases the band’s evolution through a diverse mix of musical styles, blending anthemic rock, Seventies pop, and Beatles-inspired ballads.

Actor Stephen Dorff brings a unique element to the album. His spoken word contribution appears in the track ‘Weekend In Rome,’ showcasing the band’s experimental approach.

Artistic Evolution

The Independent revealed Hawkins’ vision to transform The Darkness beyond a nostalgia act. He aims to reshape the band into an “art thing.”

The band demonstrates this new direction in tracks like ‘I Hate Myself.’ The song explores complex themes of self-loathing and mental health, reflecting their more mature songwriting approach.

Band’s Resilience

Louder Sound documented The Darkness’s unwavering commitment to growth and innovation.

Guitarist Dan Hawkins spoke about the band’s journey through challenging times. They persevered by performing in smaller venues they once filled to capacity. This resilience has led to their current success and upcoming headline show at Wembley Arena.