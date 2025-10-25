Tim Lambesis Fires Back at Fans Upset Over As I Lay Dying Lineup Changes

Tim Lambesis has addressed recent backlash from As I Lay Dying fans who are unhappy with the band’s lineup changes. He issued a response through a statement posted to Instagram.

A fan had shared their longing for the group’s former members, prompting Lambesis to defend the band’s current direction. In his reply, he suggested that anyone who prefers the earlier lineup can explore the former members’ other musical efforts. “There are still a couple Wovenwar records if you want to hear what they do without me,” Lambesis said. “Otherwise, if you close your eyes and listen to the new song it’s almost like they didn’t matter nearly as much as everyone thinks they did. I hope you’re able to enjoy the path ahead with us.”

His remarks illustrate strong confidence in the band’s new chapter, suggesting that past personnel shifts hold less weight than some fans believe. The comment encourages listeners to support the evolution of As I Lay Dying rather than focusing on what has changed.

Lambesis’s stance arrives during a crucial time for the band. As reported by Chaoszine, guitarist Phil Sgrosso, drummer Nick Pierce, guitarist Ken Susi, and bassist Ryan Neff all left the group in late 2024, resulting in the cancellation of a scheduled European tour.

In response to the mass departures, Lambesis rebuilt the band from the ground up. The updated lineup features Chris Clancy on bass and clean vocals, Bill Hudson and Don Vedda on guitars, and Tim Yeung on drums. According to Blabbermouth, these new members have already released a single titled “Echoes,” representing the first recorded material since the recent internal turmoil. This rollout signals Lambesis’s intent to move ahead with renewed creative focus.

The Wovenwar reference in his statement carries added significance, given that the band was formed by the very musicians he is now downplaying. Loudwire noted that Wovenwar included former As I Lay Dying members Nick Hipa, Jordan Mancino, Phil Sgrosso, and Josh Gilbert, who continued making music during Lambesis’s legal troubles.

Despite the controversies and the dramatic shift in personnel, As I Lay Dying plans to continue touring. The band’s persistence suggests that Lambesis is determined to define a future for the group that will overshadow the complications of its past.