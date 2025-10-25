Bruce Hall Reveals REO Reunion Talks and Says Decision Rests with Kevin Cronin

Bruce Hall recently spoke about the possibility of an REO Speedwagon reunion during an interview with Harmless Dave, sharing insight into ongoing conversations within the band.

When asked directly about whether the group might come together again, Hall explained that he, Neil Doughty, and Alan Gratzer have already reached out to Kevin Cronin regarding the idea. “Well, there’s always a possibility of something there,” Hall said. “We did recently get together, the four of us, Neil and Alan and myself and Kevin, and did this thing in Champagne, Illinois with the marching for the halftime show. And it was fun. We had a ball.”

Hall made it clear that three of the band members are ready to move ahead, although Cronin ultimately holds the deciding power. “I know that Alan and Neil and myself would like to try and get something going with Kevin, but it’s up to him,” he stated. “We haven’t really made any decisions on it as of yet. But it’s something that we would three of us out of four I know are willing and would like to see happen.”

He noted that Cronin is fully aware of their interest in performing again. “Kevin knows that that’s something that we’ve talked about, the three of us, Neil and Alan and myself. We’ve definitely talked about it and it’s up to Kevin if he wants to,” Hall explained. “We haven’t heard anything recently from him as far as him wanting to maybe give it a shot, but I think the fans would love it and I think they deserve it because I don’t like the way this has happened.”

Hall closed his remarks by expressing his hope for a more satisfying final chapter for the band. “We need to make it so it’s a better ending for them and for us too,” he said.

His comments arrive at a meaningful moment in the group’s legacy. The recent gathering in Illinois served as more than a casual meet-up. Ultimate Classic Rock reported that Cronin and Hall reunited with the band’s classic lineup for a special one-off performance during the University of Illinois Homecoming in September 2025.

It was the first time they had shared a stage together since 1988, with Cronin, Hall, founding keyboardist Neal Doughty, and drummer Alan Gratzer performing three songs with the university marching band during halftime on September 27, 2025. The reunion carried deep emotional significance, as Rock and Roll Garage highlighted, and the four also served as grand marshals for the Homecoming Parade the previous day.

The event took place despite past friction within the group. Louder Sound reported that Cronin had been touring under the Kevin Cronin Band name after the retirement of the REO Speedwagon brand as a touring act at the beginning of 2025, a development that disappointed fans longing for a true group reunion.

Although the Homecoming performance offered hope, the band’s next steps remain uncertain. Ultimate Classic Rock found that no one involved confirmed whether they would continue performing together, with Cronin noting that the moment was meant to show fans that challenges can be overcome without promising a long-term comeback. Consequently, Hall’s current advocacy for a full reunion remains dependent on Cronin’s decision, leaving future prospects unresolved.